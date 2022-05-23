'Oh we do like Tai Chi beside the seaside!': Call to give new hobby a try

Allan Howlings and Margaret Marciniak are running a community Tai Chi session in aid of the RNLI - Credit: Chris Bishop

A couple are offering a free community taster session where people can try Tai Chi by the sea.

Allan Howlings, 69 and Margaret Marciniak, 64, can often be seen performing their routines on the beach near their home at Heacham, in west Norfolk, or by the lighthouse on the cliff tops at Hunstanton.

Both taught the ancient Chinese martial art, which mixes movement and meditation to boost physical and mental wellbeing.

Allan Howlings and Margaret Marciniak practise Tai Chi in front of the lighthouse at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

"It releases endorphins, it gives you that feel-good factor, it helps you get through life by opening your mind up to other things," said Mr Howlings, who took up Tai Chi nearly 30 years ago, while he was working as a postman in Milton Keynes.

"I was working long hours, I needed to find something to relax," he said. "I saw two posters at the local library, one was for Yoga, one was for Tai Chi.

"No way could I sit there for hours doing Yoga, but Tai Chi looked good, there was a picture of a bloke standing on one leg."

Allan Howlings, and Margaret Marciniak taught Tai Chi in Devon before moving to Heacham two years ago - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr Howlings went on to teach Tai Chi with his partner Margaret Marciniak. The couple moved to Heacham from Axminster in Devon two years ago.

They describe Tai Chi as "a health maintenance system", which can help people suffering from arthritis, or issues with balance, falls, concentration, relaxation or their mobility.

Mr Howlings believes it could also help people suffering from long Covid.

Allan Howling and Margaret Marciniak say Tai Chi can boost physical and mental health - Credit: Chris Bishop

Tai Chi is also known as shadow boxing. Its origins are lost in ancient Chinese history, with different accounts claiming it dates back to the 15th, 12th or 8th Century.

A free Tai Chi workshop is being held in Hunstanton on the Lower Green, by the bandstand, on Saturday, May 28 (10 am - 12-noon).

Allan Howlings is reflected in Margaret Marciniak's shades as the couple practise their Tai Chi - Credit: Chris Bishop

Donations may be made to the RNLI, whose Hunstanton crew will also be in attendance.

A similar event last month raised £170 for the DEC Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.

Allan Howlings and Margaret Marciniak practise their Tai Chi at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop



