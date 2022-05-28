News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Mother determined to use baby heartbreak to help other families

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:15 PM May 28, 2022
Marcie Loan, from Swaffham, pictured while training for her charity cycle around Norfolk

Marcie Loan, from Swaffham, pictured while training for her charity cycle around Norfolk - Credit: Marcie Loan

A mother is determined to harness the heartbreak of losing her baby to support other parents who find themselves in the same position. 

Marcie Loan and her husband, Mike, were left devastated back in 2011 after being told during Mrs Loan's pregnancy that their first-born child would not survive. 

Marcie Loan (left), from Swaffham, with her family and best friend Terri Davey

Marcie Loan (left), from Swaffham, with her family and best friend Terri Davey - Credit: Marcie Loan

Mrs Loan was induced into labour on December 19 and 'Little Loan', as she was affectionately called, was born sleeping, more than five months ahead of her due date.  

"It was a truly awful time," said Mrs Loan, who lives with her family - including two children, Barnaby and Alby-Blue - in Swaffham. 

"We'd had a lot of trauma leading up to the birth, but two weeks later I went back to work. One day I just burst into tears, which I think was a bit of delayed shock.

"You go through a 12-week labour and and you have no baby at the end of it."

Marcie Loan, from Swaffham, pictured with her family 

Marcie Loan, from Swaffham, pictured with her family - Credit: Marcie Loan

While Mrs Loan said she could not fault the care she received from Queen Elizbeth Hospital (QEH), in King's Lynn, she was left scarred by having to go through such a terrible ordeal on a normal ward. 

She hopes to one day see a maternity bereavement suite created at QEH, where parents can enjoy a few precious moments with their sleeping babies.

A £185,000 fundraising campaign to build such a facility is ongoing. 

"A bereavement suite would make a massive difference because parents will get that time with their babies," added Mrs Loan.

Marcie Loan (right) and Terri Davey are raising money for a bereavement suite at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn

Marcie Loan (right) and Terri Davey are raising money for a bereavement suite at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: Marcie Loan

"You are never going to take away how awful losing your child is, but this would at least provide families with the space they need. These are the only memories they will get to make with their children."

To celebrate what would have been Little Loan's 10th birthday, Mrs Loan is set to undertake a 100-mile cycle across Norfolk with her friend, Terri Davey - with all proceeds going towards the bereavement suite.

The pair have already raised around £2,000 ahead of the challenge on Wednesday, June 1. 

Terri Davey, who is taking on the charity cycle around Norfolk alongside Marcie Loan

Terri Davey, who is taking on the charity cycle around Norfolk alongside Marcie Loan - Credit: Marcie Loan

"Once I set up the Just Giving page, it all became real and I didn't want to let Little Loan down," said Mrs Loan.

"I will never be able to take back that she is gone, but this suite will make something awful that little bit easier for families - and I will take some comfort from that."

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/little-loan.

