Care home rated in top 20 for east of England by national reviewer

A group from the Meadow House team along with resident Vanda at the recent Norfolk Care Awards. Picture: Santos Photography Archant

A Swaffham care home has been named as one of the top 20 of its kind within the east of England.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Meadow House, based on Norwich Road, emerged from over 1,750 homes listed in the region by independent review site carehome.co.uk.

Home manager Joanna Jankowska said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been named in this listing which we see as a real reflection of the quality of our care, as it is based on independent feedback.

“I often speak of ‘the Meadow House family’, which has enabled us to create such a positive, person-centred home. We see Meadow House as belonging to our residents - it is their home, and my team are passionate about ensuring they feel this way.

“It is our privilege to provide their care, and we do all we can to keep them happy and well.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has submitted such positive feedback, which means the world to everyone here at Meadow House.”

The review site currently rates the home as 9.9 out of 10 based on reviews submitted.

One submitted comment on the site by a relative describing the care received by her son, said: “This care home is exceptional on every level. The staff go above and beyond what they need to do.

You may also want to watch:

“They are caring, compassionate and loving. My son adores them all. I visit at all different times without notice and have never found fault with anything.”

READ MORE: Meadow House care home rated outstanding for the second time.

Operations director Anthony Beorby added: “We are delighted to have one of our homes highlighted in the Top 20 yet again, and also for our recognition in the care group category.”

Meadow House was also recently successful in the Norfolk Care Awards, at which it won the Team Award - Together Everyone Achieved More category at an awards dinner in Sprowston, near Norwich.

Since then, operator Healthcare Homes released a statement regarding the coronavirus situation at Meadow House.

It asked visitors, including family members, not to visit the home until further notice.

The statement added: “Please be reassured that daily life in our care homes will remain as sociable as possible. Essential visits such as those from medical specialists will continue.

“We ask for your support at this time and adhere to the measures in place.”