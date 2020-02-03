Search

Suspected coronavirus case at NNUH turns out negative

PUBLISHED: 12:09 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 03 February 2020

Passengers wearing protective masks arrive at Manila's international airport in the Philippines on Monday Feb. 3, 2020. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a temporary ban on all travellers, except Filipinos, from China and its autonomous regions. Precautionary measures have been tightened around the country following the report of the first death of a new virus outside of China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Passengers wearing protective masks arrive at Manila's international airport in the Philippines on Monday Feb. 3, 2020. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a temporary ban on all travellers, except Filipinos, from China and its autonomous regions. Precautionary measures have been tightened around the country following the report of the first death of a new virus outside of China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A patient was tested for suspected coronavirus at a Norfolk hospital last week.

The results came back negative, chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Sam Higginson said.

In a report to the hospital's board, he wrote: "We have been following the national guidance relating to coronavirus emanating from China.

"We have treated one patient who demonstrated signs/symptoms that might have been relevant in the context of travel abroad, and who was tested and negative results confirmed."

So far the international death toll from the virus is 361, with two cases confirmed in the UK.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said UK medics were working "round the clock" to prevent the spread of the illness, but added the general public can do its bit.

He said: "Basic hygiene such as washing our hands regularly and using tissues when we cough and sneeze can play an important role in minimising the spread of viruses like this."

