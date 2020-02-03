Suspected coronavirus case at NNUH turns out negative

A patient was tested for suspected coronavirus at a Norfolk hospital last week.

The results came back negative, chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Sam Higginson said.

In a report to the hospital's board, he wrote: "We have been following the national guidance relating to coronavirus emanating from China.

"We have treated one patient who demonstrated signs/symptoms that might have been relevant in the context of travel abroad, and who was tested and negative results confirmed."

So far the international death toll from the virus is 361, with two cases confirmed in the UK.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said UK medics were working "round the clock" to prevent the spread of the illness, but added the general public can do its bit.

He said: "Basic hygiene such as washing our hands regularly and using tissues when we cough and sneeze can play an important role in minimising the spread of viruses like this."