Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

SURVEY: What are your experiences of GP surgeries in Norfolk and Waveney?

David Hannant

Published: 11:46 AM May 4, 2022
A total of 315 GPs are needed across Norfolk, Suffolk, and Cambridgeshire by 2020 to meet patient de

What are your experiences of GP surgeries in Norfolk and Waveney? - Credit: EDP, Archant

Leading GPs have warned that the ratio of GPs to patients is reaching increasingly "unsafe" levels.

Nationally, as the population surges and practitioners leave the profession, on average each GP is responsible for around 2,200 patients.

In some surgeries in Norfolk and Waveney, this figure is even higher.

Speaking earlier this year, Tim Morton, chairman of the Norfolk and Waveney Local Medical Committee, said: "As the number of GPs goes down and patient numbers go up, each remaining GP takes on significantly more responsibility for more and more patients. This is unsafe."

In some Norfolk and Waveney GP surgeries, the doctor to patient ratio is as high as one GP to 7,000 people.

But what does this mean for patient experience?

We want to hear how you feel about the GP service your local practice is providing you. 

By filling out this short survey, you can help highlight just how much the pressures on GPs are impacting the people who need their help the most.

