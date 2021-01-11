News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Please be patient' - Surgery bids to vaccinate 2,500 over-80s

Noah Vickers

Published: 12:42 PM January 11, 2021   
Theatre Royal Surgery in Dereham. Picture: Google Maps

Theatre Royal Surgery in Dereham. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk surgery is asking for patience as it tries to vaccinate more than 2,500 over-80s against Covid-19 in the coming weeks. 

In a Facebook post, Dereham’s Theatre Royal GP surgery warned over-80s and care home residents that “not everyone will be able to have the vaccine at the same time.”

The surgery said: “Please don't be alarmed if you have not yet received a call, or you find out that a friend or neighbour has had their vaccine and you haven't. 

“This is a very complex program and we ask for your patience - you will be contacted by a booking hub to book your appointment when clinics are available.

“All local practices, including ours, continue to take calls for other medical conditions in the usual way, but our receptionists will not be able to tell you anything with regards to the next vaccination dates. Please wait to be contacted to book your appointment.”

The surgery re-iterated the government’s lockdown message: “STAY HOME - PROTECT THE NHS - SAVE LIVES”.

