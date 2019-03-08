Search

Asda product recall following salmonella scare

PUBLISHED: 13:24 26 April 2019

The soon to open ASDA supermarket on Hall Road, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

The soon to open ASDA supermarket on Hall Road, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

Asda has recalled two of its own-brand cereal bars because the products might contain salmonella.

The supermarket giant has taken “the precautionary step” to recall the peanut and almond cereal bars and the cranberry and nut cereal bars because they might contain the harmful bacteria.

In a statement on their website, Asda said: “The products listed above might be contaminated with salmonella. Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

“Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

“These notices explain to customers why the products have been recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought them.

“If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return to the store from where they were bought for a full refund,” they said

Suffolk Trading Standards also issued a warning on the recalled product.

