Asda product recall following salmonella scare

The soon to open ASDA supermarket on Hall Road, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

Asda has recalled two of its own-brand cereal bars because the products might contain salmonella.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Updated: Asda recalls two of its own-brand Cereal Bars because of the possible presence of salmonella https://t.co/Q5zLWCMNoE pic.twitter.com/ceCcBRKEhK — Suffolk Trading Standards (@SuffolkTS) 26 April 2019

The supermarket giant has taken “the precautionary step” to recall the peanut and almond cereal bars and the cranberry and nut cereal bars because they might contain the harmful bacteria.

In a statement on their website, Asda said: “The products listed above might be contaminated with salmonella. Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

You may also want to watch:

“Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

“These notices explain to customers why the products have been recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought them.

“If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return to the store from where they were bought for a full refund,” they said

Suffolk Trading Standards also issued a warning on the recalled product.