‘Children are missing out on their lessons’: Local business says it has lost £1,000 since town’s pool closure

PUBLISHED: 17:12 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 02 April 2019

The pool at Bungay Pool and Gym looks set to reopen after being closed for nearly two weeks. Picture: Bungay Pool and Gym

The Bungay Pool and Gym has shut for the fourth time in six months forcing children to miss out on their swimming lessons and causing local businesses to suffer.

Since December last year, the leisure centre has been forced to close various times amid health and safety concerns with boilers, ventilation and the varying water temperature.

Earlier this year the pool was closed after fears the changing temperature in the water could lead to Legionnaire’s disease and just weeks ago, swimmers complained of sore eyes and throats after taking a dip in the water.

Two days after it reopened, the leisure centre was forced to close its doors again because of “further issues with water quality readings”.

In a statement to customers, East Suffolk Council and Sentinel Leisure Trust said: “Following a meeting on Friday between Sentinel Leisure Trust, Waveney District Council (now East Suffolk Council) and East Suffolk Council’s contractors, work is ongoing to implement a solution to address the issues to the water supply.

“It is important that we are able to identify a permanent solution to fully resolve the recent problems.

“Therefore, given that the comfort of our customers is our number one priority, the facility will remain closed for at least three weeks and possibly longer.

“We will of course provide updates as soon as we have further information.

In a post to Facebook, they added: “Swim School Members will be fully reimbursed for this and previous closures where you have been unable to access the services you have paid for.”

A spokesperson from a local coach company, who did not want to be named, claimed they have already lost £1,000 because of the pool’s closure, and school children are missing out on their swimming lessons.

“The council will not pay us for swimming lessons cancelled, even though they are booked a term at a time.”

The company serves Ditchingham Primary School, Earsham Primary, Beccles Primary Academy, Brampton Primary, Ringsfield Primary as well as Edgar Sewter Primary in Halesworth.

“Sometimes we even had the children on board the coach before we would get told. If you tried to ring the pool there would be no answer, and their social media sources we very rarely updated.”

