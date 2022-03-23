Study lays bare lockdown impact two years on

Prime minister Boris Johnson delivering the address that sent the UK into lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: PA Video - Credit: PA

It was the single biggest change to daily lives that we are ever likely to experience.

On March 23, 2020, the country was plunged into lockdown, with pubs, restaurants and shops closed, workers urged to stay home and friends and family forced apart.

Now, two years, researchers at the UEA have published the findings of a major survey into the lasting impact of Covid restrictions.

Great Yarmouth market place during lockdown

It outlines a tale of derailed diets, worsening levels of anxiety and increased use of vices such as alcohol and cigarettes.

However, the study also exposed how social inequality played a key role, with the more affluent better able to cope with the restrictions.

The study was launched just a few days after the country plunged into lockdown.

It saw 1,000 participants from England and Wales recruited to fill in daily surveys into their lifestyle choices and health.

Lockdown brought near empty streets to towns and cities, including in Norwich

Of these, a sample of 40 people were interviewed to provide greater insight into the ways lockdown impacted their lives.

Prof Caitlin Notley, who led the study, said: "Our initial results showed that people were eating less fruit and veg, getting less exercise and drinking more alcohol.

"It quickly became apparent that lockdown may have lasting consequences for the physical and mental health of the nation."

Working from home for many meant pets interfering with business matters

Prof Notley added: "Those who remained in work outside the home, or who were retired, were least impacted overall. But those who were unemployed, younger or on a lower income, clinically unwell, or told to fully shield were particularly impacted by strict restrictions.

"For those more vulnerable people, supportive social factors were taken away or severely restricted. Anxiety and depression worsened and unhealthy behaviours like exercising less, drinking more alcohol and eating a poor died increased."

Luke the 'high-functioning alcoholic'

A margarita at The York in Norwich.

One participant, Luke, started a new job just days before lockdown, making it "tough" for him to integrate with new colleagues.

He said: "I work well in a team and like to have that team contact. I like to be in a room with people, engage with people's emotions and things like that in response - you can't really do that virtually."

He said he did make a conscious effort to exercise more and took up running - but also drank more alcohol.

"We definitely drank more a lot over the first lockdown. I thought we might go a bit crazy, just sat in the house all day and night.

"I started running a hell of a lot, but on the other hand I probably drank a lot more for quite a considerable months - like a high-functioning alcoholic sort of. More margaritas or whatever it was."

Julie the despondent binge drinker

An image of a glass of wine.

Another participant, Julie, said she saw a considerable downturn in her mental and physical wellbeing.

She had recently been divorced and was busy renovating her house - describing herself as "physically and mentally tip top".

But she said lockdown meant she "lost all sense of purpose" and her physical activity and social life was soon non-existent.

She said: "My intake of alcohol got to the point where it was almost out of control. And that was definitely a consequence of Covid.

"The physical and mental effects meant I resorted to a crutch - and that for me was wine.

"[On some days] there was no point even having a shower - I would just stay in my pyjamas. There was nothing to get dressed for.

"I definitely spiralled into depression really because I felt - what's the point?"

Lauren the student who loved online learning

Norfolk County Council's adult students achieved success in GCSE maths and English despite learning online throughout the pandemic.

Another participant, third-year student Lauren, found benefits in lockdown - particularly from her online learning.

She said she found learning through a screen preferable and more interactive than sitting in a lecture theatre.

She said: "When your world goes small like that, when you are living in four walls, it is doing the little things and checking them off your to-do list that keeps you sane.

"Life slowed down and it felt like we didn't really have as many commitments and it was nice. It was almost de-stressing in a way not to have anywhere to be."

However, as lockdown went on she did find that she was drinking more and the second lockdown did take a toll.

She said: "It kind of grinds you down. It's like a gradual chipping away of the enjoyment in your life. It is just a low level of rubbish."

Geoff the gardening retiree

Easter is the perfect time to get your garden looking beautiful

Retiree Geoff said the lockdowns helped him learn to use new technology more and increased his social interaction with his family.

He and his wife Mary opted to shield throughout the pandemic to protect her health and was positive about the experience.

He said: "For us, it was good, whereas for a lot of others of course it was a desperate situation.

"One good thing to come out of this all is my daughter now phones me once a week on the way home from work.

"Had the weather not been as beautiful as it was and had I been stuck indoors for weeks on end because of pouring rain, I might have gone ' oh heavens this is awful'.

"But we had such a fabulous spring didn't we? And just every day I was in the garden. You know, the wife was in the garden, we were just happy."