Ormiston academies confirm multiple coronavirus cases across nearly all year groups

Two Norfolk schools a stone’s throw from each other have confirmed multiple coronavirus cases.

A number of year groups have been affected by coronavirus at Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston Picture: Google Maps. A number of year groups have been affected by coronavirus at Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston Picture: Google Maps.

Both Ormiston Herman Academy and Ormiston Venture Academy in Oriel Avenue, Gorleston, are reporting cases of the virus among pupils, with an entire class in Year 3 self-isolating.

A spokesperson for Ormiston Venture Academy, a high school, said: “Following a small number of individuals testing positive for Covid-19, a number of students in Years 7, 9, and 10 are now self-isolating as a precautionary measure.

“This decision has been made in line with guidance from both Public Health England and the Department for Education.

“Given the robust safety measures we have in place at the academy including comprehensive contact tracing, we have been able to respond immediately and these students are now accessing remote learning from home, to limit any disruption to their education.

“The health, safety, and wellbeing of our whole school community will always be our main priority, and we will continue to work closely with Public Health England and other local health protection teams to ensure this.

“As a result of the various, stringent safety measures we have in place, the school is safe to remain open to all other students.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Ormiston Herman Academy, a primary school, said: “Due to a number of individuals testing positive for Covid-19 and following close consultation with Public Health England, children in nursery, Year 2, Year 5 and one class in Year 3 have been identified as needing to self-isolate, as a precautionary measure.

“Online provision is being provided for these pupils, to help minimise any disruption to their learning.

“The school is safe for all other students to attend, and we will be continuing to operate robust safety measures in order to safeguard the health, safety and wellbeing of our pupils, staff and wider school community.

“We will be continuing to work closely with Public Health England to ensure we are all taking the necessary precautions, and we would like to thank parents/carers for their ongoing support.”

Meanwhile a single positive case has been reported at East Coast College in Great Yarmouth.

The affected person and four students are isolating. The college remains open as usual.