Search

Advanced search

Ormiston academies confirm multiple coronavirus cases across nearly all year groups

PUBLISHED: 13:08 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 10 November 2020

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils after winning a Silver Pearsons Teaching Award. The school is among those to have reported coronavirus cases Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils after winning a Silver Pearsons Teaching Award. The school is among those to have reported coronavirus cases Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust

Ormiston Academies Trust

Two Norfolk schools a stone’s throw from each other have confirmed multiple coronavirus cases.

A number of year groups have been affected by coronavirus at Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston Picture: Google Maps.A number of year groups have been affected by coronavirus at Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston Picture: Google Maps.

Both Ormiston Herman Academy and Ormiston Venture Academy in Oriel Avenue, Gorleston, are reporting cases of the virus among pupils, with an entire class in Year 3 self-isolating.

A spokesperson for Ormiston Venture Academy, a high school, said: “Following a small number of individuals testing positive for Covid-19, a number of students in Years 7, 9, and 10 are now self-isolating as a precautionary measure.

“This decision has been made in line with guidance from both Public Health England and the Department for Education.

“Given the robust safety measures we have in place at the academy including comprehensive contact tracing, we have been able to respond immediately and these students are now accessing remote learning from home, to limit any disruption to their education.

“The health, safety, and wellbeing of our whole school community will always be our main priority, and we will continue to work closely with Public Health England and other local health protection teams to ensure this.

You may also want to watch:

“As a result of the various, stringent safety measures we have in place, the school is safe to remain open to all other students.”

MORE: School closed and pupils told to isolate after Covid cases

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Ormiston Herman Academy, a primary school, said: “Due to a number of individuals testing positive for Covid-19 and following close consultation with Public Health England, children in nursery, Year 2, Year 5 and one class in Year 3 have been identified as needing to self-isolate, as a precautionary measure.

“Online provision is being provided for these pupils, to help minimise any disruption to their learning.

“The school is safe for all other students to attend, and we will be continuing to operate robust safety measures in order to safeguard the health, safety and wellbeing of our pupils, staff and wider school community.

“We will be continuing to work closely with Public Health England to ensure we are all taking the necessary precautions, and we would like to thank parents/carers for their ongoing support.”

Meanwhile a single positive case has been reported at East Coast College in Great Yarmouth.

The affected person and four students are isolating. The college remains open as usual.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Craze to create a ‘David Beckham swimming pond’ takes off for Norfolk firm

A swimming pond. Pic: Richard Bloom/The Swimming Pond Company

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Small and pathetic’: fury as firework vandals wreck football pitch

Damage to the Myers Playing Field in Swaffham, where Swaffham Town Football Club (STFC) play, was discovered on November 5, 2020 after residents on near-by Queens Street heard fireworks from the field. Picture: Swaffham Town Football Club

Ormiston academies confirm multiple coronavirus cases across nearly all year groups

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils after winning a Silver Pearsons Teaching Award. The school is among those to have reported coronavirus cases Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust

Colleagues rally to defend crash doctor who ‘brought profession into disrepute’

Dr Harald Geogloman Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘Sparks flying everywhere’ - Power out at holiday park after fire destroys electrical pole

The electricity pole on fire at Lords Lane, Bradwell. Photo: Paula Hunt