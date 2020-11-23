Students sign up to become Covid marshalls

College of West Anglia students will be joining Covid marshalls on patrol in west Norfolk Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

Students are being enlisted to work alongside Covid marshalls.

Fifteen young people from the uniformed services course at the College of West Anglia will be taking to the streets in west Norfolk.

Stuart Dark, West Norfolk council’s cabinet member for public protection, said: “We became aware that a number of great uniformed services students at the College of West Anglia, who wish to pursue careers in public service such as the police, fire or ambulance services, NHS or military were in danger of not being able to achieve their required work experience because of the impact of coronavirus and its associated restrictions.

“We identified an innovative opportunity whereby they could support the work of the marshalls and take on a really high profile role, which provides them with relevant experience and helps towards their qualification and future CV, whilst helping their local community at this really critical time.”

College principal David Pomfret said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the Council on this project. It is of the upmost importance that we keep everyone safe at this time and young people, especially, are a crucial part of this process.”

The students’ initial placement will last until December 2, when the current lockdown is due to end. But it is envisaged it will be extended in the lead up to Christmas.

The students will mainly be involved with ensuring businesses are running in line with government guidelines, signposting them to where information and support is available, gathering examples of best practice and reporting any areas of concern so that a follow up visit can be undertaken by an environmental health officer.

Mr Dark added: “What these young students will be helping us to do, is to instill greater confidence that we will all be able to shop safely in the current restrictions period and in the lead up to Christmas. In return they will gain confidence in their own abilities, along with a greater understanding of dealing with the public and reporting processes. The overall outcome will be that they are commendably helping to keep the public safe, helping to prevent the spread of the virus, and protecting their community.”