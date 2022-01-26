News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Council accused doing 'sweet FA' to back bid for new QEH

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:30 AM January 26, 2022
Stuart Dark, Alun 'Tom' Ryves and the QEH hospital

West Norfolk Borough Council's Conservative leader Stuart Dark (upper inset) was told by independent councillor Alun 'Tom' Ryves that there was a view in the borough that the authority had done "sweet F.A." to support the bid for a new QEH. - Credit: QEH/Norfolk County Council/Sarah Hussain

A row has broken out at West Norfolk Borough Council after the authority was accused of not doing enough to support the campaign for a new hospital for King's Lynn.

The Conservative leader of the council, Stuart Dark, was told by independent councillor Alan ‘Tom’ Ryves there was a perception that the council had done "sweet F.A." to secure a new Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH). 

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, has 131 props keeping up its roof.

An example of one of the 131 props in place around the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, including its kitchen and Rudham ward. - Credit: QEH

A campaign is currently under way calling for the ageing hospital to be replaced. Parts of the roof at the building are supported by more than 200 props to prevent it collapsing and bosses there are facing an anxious wait to find out if it will be among eight new-build hospitals approved by the government out of 120 expressions of interest. 

Mr Ryves’ comments were made during a council meeting on Tuesday, when he said the authority seemed “very shy of discussing” the QEH “and very shy of getting involved”. 

Save the Blue Bell campaigners joined together to celebrate a grant which will go towards helping th

Independent councillor Alun 'Tom' Ryves - Credit: Sarah Hussain

“There is a view that we as a council have done sweet F.A. to support the QEH’s situation,” he added, after pointing out he was not aware of any council cabinet member attending the weekly protests held in support of a new hospital.

Members of the Save the QEH group.

Mr Ryves said that while he was willing to be corrected, he was not aware of any cabinet member having attended the weekly protests in support of a new QEH. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

He asked why the council had not erected signage to engage the borough’s residents and visitors, “including one very distinguished old lady, and her late husband” - and why the council had not written to residents to encourage support for the petitions to government about the issue.

He said the “council should be doing a lot more than working behind the scenes”.

Mr Dark said the accusation was “unfair”, adding: “If you look at the briefings that you have from the QEH and the public statements… they regularly comment on the support this council’s officers, and this administration, have given them.” 

Stuart Dark, Conservative candidate for Dersingham. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Stuart Dark, Conservative leader of the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

“If you look at the petition with 15,500 signatures on it, that was actually brought before the current secretary of state [for health], that was started by this council… 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to 'lovely' teenager as police continue murder probe
  2. 2 Four Norfolk gastropubs named among best in UK
  3. 3 Cyclist's relief as driver is convicted following traumatic accident
  1. 4 'Heartbreaking' - Vandals force landmark church to close after damage spree
  2. 5 Schools face classroom closures due to Covid
  3. 6 Escaped giant eagle owl spotted in Norwich city centre
  4. 7 Two recycling centres to be closed - and replaced with new £4m tips
  5. 8 Hospital worker set for £60,000 payout after raising 'bullying' concerns
  6. 9 Man charged with murder of 19-year-old daughter
  7. 10 Toddler died after getting trapped between stair gates

“If you look at the visit of Matt Hancock - and I know there were issues with that individual - but I attended that visit personally, and lobbied for it.”

He also pointed to a letter sent by the borough council and Norfolk County Council, to which the government had responded.

MPs who met with health secretary Sajid Javid had, Mr Dark said, commented on the council’s “strong level of support” too.

He finished by saying Mr Ryves’ claim was “basically just opportunism and trying to score a few points, and I think it is actually despicable”. 

Almost 10,000 people have signed an EDP petition calling for a new hospital at tinyurl.com/ycxs6nfn

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
Queen Elizabeth Hospital
King's Lynn News
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Connor Rodwell, a firefighter from Loddon, is offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who can help bring home his dog Buddy

'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Rectory Road in Coltishall

Broadland District Council

'Absolute insanity' - Village' in massive backlash to homes plan

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
West winch murder investigation, King's Lynn

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Murder inquiry as teenage woman dies after car crash in Norfolk village

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
The house in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, where a man dies on Sunday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Man in 30s dead, two arrested on suspicion of murder in Norfolk town

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon