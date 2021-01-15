Make one small change to avoid stroke, says charity

Published: 6:30 AM January 15, 2021

High blood pressure are among the causes of a stroke. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Only 4pc of adults in East Anglia think they are at risk of stroke, according to a new survey.

The Stroke Association said of the 2,000 adults in the UK taking part in its research, it highlighted many people did not know what put them at risk.

Stroke is the fourth biggest cause of death in the UK, affecting one in every five adults in their lifetime, and can be caused by high blood pressure, poor diet and high body weight,

The charity has now launched a national campaign as part of stroke prevention day urging people to make one small lifestyle change to reduce their chances of having a stroke.

Juliet Bouverie, chief executive at the Stroke Association said: “When you don’t know your risk, you there’s no motivation to reduce it.

You may also want to watch:

“The biggest thing you can do reduce your risk of stroke is to start by making one small change. We want to help as many people as possible to understand the personal risk of stroke and make that first, positive step to prevent having one."



