News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Make one small change to avoid stroke, says charity

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 6:30 AM January 15, 2021   
Sometimes blood pressure can be raised when taken in a medical environment. Picture: Getty Images/iS

High blood pressure are among the causes of a stroke. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Only 4pc of adults in East Anglia think they are at risk of stroke, according to a new survey.

The Stroke Association said of the 2,000 adults in the UK taking part in its research, it highlighted many people did not know what put them at risk.

Stroke is the fourth biggest cause of death in the UK, affecting one in every five adults in their lifetime, and can be caused by high blood pressure, poor diet and high body weight,

The charity has now launched a national campaign as part of stroke prevention day urging people to make one small lifestyle change to reduce their chances of having a stroke.

Juliet Bouverie, chief executive at the Stroke Association said: “When you don’t know your risk, you there’s no motivation to reduce it. 

You may also want to watch:

“The biggest thing you can do reduce your risk of stroke is to start by making one small change. We want to help as many people as possible to understand the personal risk of stroke and make that first, positive step to prevent having one."


Most Read

  1. 1 'Beccles Mafia' reported to police for harassing elderly shoppers
  2. 2 Seven lockdown rules that could change
  3. 3 The areas of Norfolk where Covid cases are now falling
  1. 4 Tributes to man, 31, who died on Christmas Day
  2. 5 Town left at standstill after level crossing failure
  3. 6 Groundworks start at site of new McDonald’s restaurant
  4. 7 'It's opened my eyes' - What is it really like having coronavirus?
  5. 8 Chef Galton Blackiston closes fish and chip shop during week
  6. 9 Brothers take wedding bookings for 2022 after finishing barn project
  7. 10 Senior staff member lifts lid on 'desperate' situation in N&N

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Four-letter warning to outsiders 'smacks of xenophobia'

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Record Covid highs for three areas of Norfolk

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Dereham, Blofield and Belton are the latest coronavirus infection hotspots

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Hospital’s new £4m Covid unit not used for coronavirus patients

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus