Search

Advanced search

Video

Meet the strangers joining forces to conquer coronavirus fear

PUBLISHED: 17:20 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 18 March 2020

Jo Howard and Victoria Pamment have formed Hingham Helpers to support the elderly and those self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: Archant/Jo Howard/Victoria Pamment

Jo Howard and Victoria Pamment have formed Hingham Helpers to support the elderly and those self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: Archant/Jo Howard/Victoria Pamment

Archant/Jo Howard/Victoria Pamment

Two strangers have joined forces in a bid to ease the fears of those in self-isolation due to coronavirus.

Jo Howard (pictured) and Victoria Pamment have formed Hingham Helpers to support the elderly and those self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Jo HowardJo Howard (pictured) and Victoria Pamment have formed Hingham Helpers to support the elderly and those self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Jo Howard

Jo Howard and Victoria Pamment, who met for the very first time on Tuesday, have formed Hingham Helpers to help the village’s most vulnerable residents and those forced to stay at home.

With ‘at-risk’ groups including the elderly and pregnant women set to be told they must stay at home for 12 weeks, Mrs Howard and Miss Pamment had independently voiced a desire on social media to do their bit.

And now the pair have opted to create a coordinated plan of action by combining their efforts and bringing on board a host of other willing helpers from across the area.

MORE: Coronavirus cases in UK rise by 676 – the biggest jump yet

“It’s still in the early stages, but the aim is to make sure the elderly and vulnerable have everything they need,” said Mrs Howard, a stay-at-home mum. “That includes anything from doing their shopping to picking up prescriptions and dog walking.

“We are supporting the people that don’t have anyone within the community, those in extreme isolation.

“We were only looking for about 10 or 20 volunteers because Hingham isn’t that big, but we’re really surprised at the number of people who want to help in all different capacities.”

MORE: Here to Help - back our campaign to support communities amid coronavirus

Hingham Helpers has been set up to support the elderly and those self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: ArchantHingham Helpers has been set up to support the elderly and those self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: Archant

As Hingham Helpers grows in numbers, Royal Mail has agreed to distribute flyers advertising the group’s efforts during the postal round.

The next stage will see volunteers await calls from those in need and decide who is best fixed to provide the desired service.

Miss Pamment, who runs her own foot care business, says her experience of working with elderly clients stands her in good stead.

“95% of my clients are over 70, so even before this happened I would get daily reminders of the isolation that elderly people experience,” she added.

Jo Howard and Victoria Pamment (pictured) have formed Hingham Helpers to support the elderly and those self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Victoria PammentJo Howard and Victoria Pamment (pictured) have formed Hingham Helpers to support the elderly and those self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Victoria Pamment

“In recent weeks I’ve had lots of conversations with people who are quite worried about the situation. It is a terrifying concept for those who don’t any family nearby.

“Once the elderly are in isolation I am not going to have any work, so I might as well do something useful with my time. The whole community has been brilliant and we’ve had such a variety of ages offering to help, even teenagers.”

If you need support, call Jo Howard on 07895711461 or Victoria Pamment on 07557235117. Visit the Hingham Helpers Facebook page for more information.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant

More stores close in Norwich’s Chapelfield as a result of coronavirus

The Disney Store in Chapelfield is closing temporarily because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant library

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

All schools to close indefinitely on Friday afternoon due to coronavirus

Schools in England will close from Friday until further notice for all pupils except children of key workers and the most vulnerable, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said. Picture: Chris Bishop

Department store closes 21 branches due to coronavirus

A much loved department store chain which collapsed into administration in January is closing its final stores after retail was hit by coronavirus concerns. Photo: Archant

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

UEA cancels medical exams, allowing final-year students to join coronavirus fight this summer

The UEA has cancelled written exams for final-year students this summer. Picture: Denise Bradley

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire
Drive 24