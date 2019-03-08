Stock car racer makes comeback to rival Tiger Woods' at Augusta

16 Matt Newson was engaged in a race long battle with National Points Champion 515 Frankie Wainman Jnr to take the Chequered flag. Pictures: Colin Casserley Archant

A stock car racer has made a comeback to rival Tiger Woods winning the golf masters in the US.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

THE SMILE SAYS IT ALL - Matt Newson, right, is congratulated by fellow Norfolk F1 Stock Car star Willie Skoyles after defying the odds to take the chequered flag at King's Lynn. Picture: Colin Casserley THE SMILE SAYS IT ALL - Matt Newson, right, is congratulated by fellow Norfolk F1 Stock Car star Willie Skoyles after defying the odds to take the chequered flag at King's Lynn. Picture: Colin Casserley

Mat Newson was back in action only two weeks ago, just a couple of months after fighting for his life.

The Aylsham racer collapsed before he was due to fight at BriSCA's (British Stock Car Drivers' Association) event in Leicester on Saturday, February 23.

He was taken to the Glenfield Hospital, and it was feared that he would not survive, as he lay in a coma with life-threatening sepsis brought on after a bout of pneumonia.

He urgently needed an ECMO (Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation) machine to help oxygenate his blood as his lungs were unable to function properly.

Luckily, Glenfield is one of only five hospitals in the country to have one.

His return to action was witnessed by Paul Butler, from the King's Lynn Stadium, who said: “For him to be racing, let alone eating, sleeping and breathing, has been a remarkable achievement.

You may also want to watch:

“After getting back in the saddle at Stoke and Belle Vue in Manchester over Easter, Matt returned to his home stomping ground at King's Lynn.

“The crowd was boosted with the news that he would be back on track after being so ill and having come so close to not surviving.

“Many local fans feared he would not be racing at all so to have him on track was a massive boost to the sport locally.

“Not much was expected of Matt given how he is far from being at full fitness.

“Just seeing him on track was enough for local fans but Matt did not read the script that he was expected to go through the motions and in his first race he railroaded the field to take the chequered flag.

“'I can't believe it,' he said, 'I am worn out now but just so happy to be back in a Formula 1 and winning. I am far from being right and just so pleased'.”

Tiger Woods' win in Augusta, Georgia on April 14 was justifiably heralded as one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time.