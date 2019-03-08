Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Stock car racer makes comeback to rival Tiger Woods' at Augusta

PUBLISHED: 11:50 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 01 May 2019

16 Matt Newson was engaged in a race long battle with National Points Champion 515 Frankie Wainman Jnr to take the Chequered flag. Pictures: Colin Casserley

16 Matt Newson was engaged in a race long battle with National Points Champion 515 Frankie Wainman Jnr to take the Chequered flag. Pictures: Colin Casserley

Archant

A stock car racer has made a comeback to rival Tiger Woods winning the golf masters in the US.

THE SMILE SAYS IT ALL - Matt Newson, right, is congratulated by fellow Norfolk F1 Stock Car star Willie Skoyles after defying the odds to take the chequered flag at King's Lynn. Picture: Colin CasserleyTHE SMILE SAYS IT ALL - Matt Newson, right, is congratulated by fellow Norfolk F1 Stock Car star Willie Skoyles after defying the odds to take the chequered flag at King's Lynn. Picture: Colin Casserley

Mat Newson was back in action only two weeks ago, just a couple of months after fighting for his life.

The Aylsham racer collapsed before he was due to fight at BriSCA's (British Stock Car Drivers' Association) event in Leicester on Saturday, February 23.

He was taken to the Glenfield Hospital, and it was feared that he would not survive, as he lay in a coma with life-threatening sepsis brought on after a bout of pneumonia.

He urgently needed an ECMO (Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation) machine to help oxygenate his blood as his lungs were unable to function properly.

Luckily, Glenfield is one of only five hospitals in the country to have one.

His return to action was witnessed by Paul Butler, from the King's Lynn Stadium, who said: “For him to be racing, let alone eating, sleeping and breathing, has been a remarkable achievement.

You may also want to watch:

“After getting back in the saddle at Stoke and Belle Vue in Manchester over Easter, Matt returned to his home stomping ground at King's Lynn.

“The crowd was boosted with the news that he would be back on track after being so ill and having come so close to not surviving.

“Many local fans feared he would not be racing at all so to have him on track was a massive boost to the sport locally.

“Not much was expected of Matt given how he is far from being at full fitness.

“Just seeing him on track was enough for local fans but Matt did not read the script that he was expected to go through the motions and in his first race he railroaded the field to take the chequered flag.

“'I can't believe it,' he said, 'I am worn out now but just so happy to be back in a Formula 1 and winning. I am far from being right and just so pleased'.”

Tiger Woods' win in Augusta, Georgia on April 14 was justifiably heralded as one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time.

Most Read

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Factory under fire again as ‘foul flesh smell’ floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Missing Holt police officer is found

Missing Holt police officer Adrian 'Ady' Porter has been found. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Home Office post mortem examination due after man’s body found

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Parking space cut during hospital building work prompts plea for patients to use park and ride

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Bosses are urging patients and visitors to use park and ride, if possible., during building work. Photo: Archant

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Factory under fire again as ‘foul flesh smell’ floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

New items on the menu at McDonald’s are a hit with customers

The McDonald's on Hay Hill, Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Teens sentenced after chickens jumped on and stamped on in Norwich

The bandstand at Eaton Park. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Parking space cut during hospital building work prompts plea for patients to use park and ride

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Bosses are urging patients and visitors to use park and ride, if possible., during building work. Photo: Archant

Brilliant Idlewild rock The Waterfront in triumphant Norwich return

Idlewild, Waterfont, April 30
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists