Will returning health secretary replace hospital where his son was born?

From left, North West Norfolk MP James Wild, health secretary Steve Barclay and deputy chief executive Laura Skaife-Knight at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital - Credit: Dave Fincham

An MP whose son was born in a crumbling Norfolk hospital is facing renewed calls to replace it, after being appointed back to the role of health secretary.

As Rishi Sunak swept into 10 Downing Street after Liz Truss' brief spell in residence, he swept out the remains of her cabinet sending work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith and justice minister Brandon Lewis to the back benches in the process.

Former health secretary and deputy prime minister Therese Coffey remains in the cabinet and was appointed secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs.

And it was confirmed on Tuesday evening that the new health secretary is somebody who knows too well about the desperate need for a new hospital in King's Lynn.

Steve Barclay, who preceded Ms Coffey as health secretary, has been appointed back to the role he vacated just weeks ago.

Mr Barclay, whose own son was born at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, visited the propped-up site in July, so has seen firsthand the state of Britain's most dilapidated hospital.

The hospital needs 2,500 props to prevent its roof from collapsing as a three-year rolling programme to shore up the structure continues.

Part of the metal frame being fitted to support the roof of the QEH - Credit: Chris Bishop

Even after spending £90m installing a cage of steel girders to support failing concrete planks, the QEH will have to be abandoned by 2030.

The hospital, believed to be the most dilapidated in Britain, was not included on a list of 32 new builds announced two years ago.

Since then three health ministers have been to see it. Ms Coffey was due to follow in their footsteps, after she was appointed health secretary by Liz Truss.

She promised: "I'm here, I'm taking decisive action, we're doing the detailed work and I will get to Norfolk before the end of this month to try and work out how exactly we're going to make this happen."

A model of the proposed new hospital (pink), which would be built on what is currently the car park, which would be replaced by a multi-storey (blue) - Credit: Chris Bishop

The QEH is now pinning its hopes on being one of a further eight new builds which were expected to be announced imminently before Liz Truss's disastrous stint as prime minister.

Plans have been drawn up for an £862m replacement on what is currently the hospital car park.

But it remains to be seen whether the new hospitals programme will emerge unscathed from massive cuts to Whitehall budgets needed to get the country's finances back on track.



