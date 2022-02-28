We mustn't take our breathing for granted, says Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry has encouraged people to look after their lung health in a letter. - Credit: Archant

Stephen Fry has written a letter encouraging people to look after their lung health as part of a charity campaign.

The Norfolk-raised actor and broadcaster admitted he knows “what it is like to struggle to breathe and how frightening that can be”.

The 64-year-old added that following the Covid-19 pandemic we “mustn’t take our breathing for granted”.

In the letter, written in support of Asthma and Lung UK’s Fight for Breath campaign, he said: “As of this week, Asthma and Lung UK is the new name for the joining together of Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation, two established charities that your readers will hopefully be aware of.

“Asthma and Lung UK will continue to fund research into life-changing treatments for everyone with a lung condition, campaign for cleaner air to breathe and for people with lung conditions to get the care they need.

“They will continue to be there with incredible advice and support through their helpline and website.”

Fry added that the pandemic has shown us “how devastating lung conditions can be”.

He said: “Around 12 million people will be diagnosed with a lung condition in their lifetime – so that is one in five of us who will need their support.

“Now is the time to look after our lungs and it is reassuring to have the expertise and support from Asthma + Lung UK to call upon.”

His words come as research from the charity revealed Britain has the highest death rate for lung conditions in western Europe.

Over a seven-year period to 2018, half a million people in the UK died from lung conditions such as asthma attacks, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and pneumonia, according to the charity Asthma and Lung UK.

The charity said across Europe, only Turkey had a higher death rate than the UK.

It said lung diseases have for too long been treated like the "poor relation compared to other major illnesses like cancer and heart disease".

The charity has called for more funding to research diagnostic tools and treatments for lung disease, and it urged ministers to bring in tougher clean air targets.

It also called for improvements in the care of patients outside of hospital.

It said that even before the pandemic, significant numbers of lung patients were not receiving "basic care" from their GP services such as medicine checks and help using their inhalers.



