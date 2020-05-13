Search

Martin Shaw and Stephen Fry lend their voices to campaign

PUBLISHED: 11:04 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 13 May 2020

Norfolk stars Martin Shaw and Stephen Fry will voice new adverts for Big C. Picture: Denise Bradley/Matthew Usher

Archant

A pair of famous Norfolk residents are helping to raise the profile of services available to those living with cancer in Norfolk and Waveney during the coronavirus pandemic.

The voices of Stephen Fry and Martin Shaw feature in Big C’s new radio and television adverts, which began transmission on May 12.

The charity has been offering free telephone support and counselling, online services, emergency deliveries and more throughout the pandemic.

Read more: Coronavirus: Live chat and free phone support for cancer sufferers

Mr Fry, who voices the radio advert, said: “It’s vital of course to do what we can to lessen the impact of the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean we should forget others who are stricken with other illnesses and in need of our support too.”

Read more: Stephen Fry issues rallying cry as entertainment industry struggles through coronavirus crisis

Inspector George Gently actor Martin Shaw has voiced the television advert.

He said: “Thanks to Big C people living with cancer can still access the support they need during this time of crisis. It’s a valuable service worth supporting – and they couldn’t do this without donations from the public, which is why I was delighted to help.”

Read more: WATCH: Charity’s rendition of pop track to uplift spirts during coronavirus

Dr Chris Bushby, chief executive at Big C, said: “The key message of our new broadcast campaign is that “we are still here to support you” and having Stephen and Martin on board helps enormously to instil that message. Many thanks to them for their generosity.

“This is a very difficult set of circumstances to deal with, but having the appropriate support makes an important difference. We want people to know they can rely on us throughout lockdown and beyond.”



