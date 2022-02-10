Step forward for £44.4m overhaul of mental health hospital

A major expansion of the region's main mental health hospital has taken a significant step forward, with the business case for the £44m project approved by NHS England.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) is planning to build five new wards at Hellesdon Hospital which will take the total number of available mental health beds on site up to 80.

The project, which has been named the River Centre, will see 48 new bedrooms added to the site and 32 existing rooms refurbished.

At a meeting of NSFT's governors, chief medical officer Dan Dalton revealed the project had hit a milestone.

He told the governors: "The outline business case for the project has now been agreed by NHS England and will now go to its joint investment and scrutiny committee for final approval.

"If the plans get the go-ahead we will be in a position to really press ahead and make progress."

The trust has been awarded £38m of government cash to invest in the project, with Broadland Council having already given planning permission to the overhaul.

The exact cost of the project is yet to be finalised, but the trust has placed a price ceiling of £44.4m on the scheme.

Mr Dalton added: "It is going to be a service for the future and will enable people to get the right treatment in the appropriate way."

Adrian Matthews, one of NSFT's non-executive directors, added that the trust did not know the final figure for contractor costs, but that quotes would be examined once the scheme is approved.

Meanwhile, Mr Dalton also spoke of how the recent wave of the Omicron had torn through the trust's staff in recent weeks.

He added: "It has been an extraordinarily difficult last six weeks. At some points we have had one in three of our staff members unable to work because they were either isolating, had the virus themselves or had to look after a loved one who is isolating.

"At some times we had almost half off and it took an extraordinary effort for us to continue to keep our key services going."