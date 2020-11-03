Search

Hospital reveals extent of Covid second wave as country heads into second lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:28 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 03 November 2020

As of November 3 the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has 46 Covid patients as the country heads into a second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As of November 3 the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has 46 Covid patients as the country heads into a second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A Norfolk hospital has reported another Covid-related death on its wards as patient numbers jump by 183pc.

It brings the total number to have died after testing positive for coronavirus at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) to 128.

A spokesman said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

“The patient was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions.

“His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time.”

There were no Covid-related deaths at the hospital from July 3 to October 8.

Since then there have been 11.

Meanwhile, admissions continue to rise with the latest data for the period August 1 to October 25 showing a steep curve.

In August the Gorleston hospital saw five admissions, with 17 more in September.

For the first three weeks in October there were 80.

As of today (November 3) there are 46 patients being treated for Covid-19 - the 28th highest day at the JPUH so far during the pandemic.

At its peak on April 11 there were 79 in hospital with the virus.

Although infection rates are increasing the hospital has stressed it is continuing to offer its full range of services.

Chief operating officer Joanne Segasby said: “Our hospital is open 24/7 for patients who require urgent care via our emergency department – and we are continuing to see patients safely for their planned operations and procedures.

“As such, we would urge people to continue to attend their appointments at the hospital as scheduled.

“Covid-19 infection rates are increasing both locally and nationally – and we all have a role to play in preventing the spread of the disease by following the latest national guidance at all times.”

“If people need advice on which healthcare service they should be accessing, they should call NHS 111.”

In the week October 21-27 bed occupancy rates jumped by 183pc to 34, including one patient who was being medically ventilated.

At the QEH in Kings Lynn the figure was 43pc and at the NNUH in Norwich it was 111pc.

Of the 46 who are being treated today in Gorleston it is not known how many require high dependency care.

