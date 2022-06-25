Town centre's new café... with a difference
A new café with a focus on mental health and wellbeing has opened in Thetford in the hopes of making a difference in the local community.
Regional charity Access Community Trust opened its third "purpose focused" mental health café on Tanner Street on Wednesday, June 22, to help those in need.
Named STEAM House, it aims to reduce the stigma of mental health and provide support in the heart of the community, following increased demand due to the pandemic and cost of living crisis.
A former ground floor eatery has been transformed into a space where people can seek guidance and support from resources including a drop-in service and group activities including yoga, mindfulness and arts/crafts therapy.
Gemma Bush, regional service manager for Access, said: "Mental health is no longer a taboo subject and everybody should feel comfortable talking about it.
"By taking that important message directly to the high street and supporting the local community with a range of support and drop-in therapies, we have made it easier for people to ask for advice or assistance in a relaxed environment, accompanied by a coffee and bite to eat."
The new cafe, which is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm, will run alongside the charity's existing free support service The Crossing, located at the same premises.
For more information contact steamth@accessct.org or call 01842 818 361.