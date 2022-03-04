Over-65s outnumber specialist doctors by 9,500 to one, stark figures reveal

All GP practices have been told they must offer patients the choice of face-to-face appointments. - Credit: PA

Health leaders are warning of "disastrous times ahead" for older generations, with specialist physicians now outnumbered by the people needing their care by one to 9,500.

Stark new figures compiled by the Royal College of Physicians show that in the east of England there is just one full-time geriatrician - a doctor who specialises in elderly care - for every 9,552 people aged over 65.

The figures make the east the fourth-worst off in the country in this area and there are fears the situation could worsen.

The Office for National Statistics estimates that by 2040 there will be some 17m people aged over 65 nationwide.

In Norfolk alone, this age group already makes up almost a quarter of the population, with around 230,000 of the county's 915,000 people aged 65 or over.

And with more than half of the region's GPs due to reach retirement age in the next 10 years, leaders have warned that Norfolk and Waveney's already embattled health system will end up more and more clogged up.

Tim Morton, chairman of the Local Medical Committee has warned that there could be "disastrous times ahead" if this trend is allowed to continue, with the strain set to fall on general practitioners.

He says this will ultimately result in delays elsewhere in the care system, as surgeries find themselves clogged up and unable to meet demand.

He said: "We need a proper work-through strategy or we will have increasing disastrous times ahead.

"It is a huge concern - the bulk of the work is already done by GPs and the percentage of over-65s is higher here than elsewhere as our region is looked at as a good place to retire.

"There is already a huge deal of pressure on local services as it is and I think we are already at the stage where we are seeing the demand for services outstrip the supply."

Dr Tim Morton - Credit: Archant

Dr Morton said that geriatricians were not the only specialist physicians in short supply, with fewer training in specialist areas and greater demand on general practitioners.

The study prompted warning calls from the RCP. Its president Andrew Goddard said: “I have dedicated my career to working in the NHS – a service that I am fiercely proud of - and yet it scares me to wonder what might happen should I need care as I get older. There simply aren’t enough doctors to go round, not least within geriatrics.

“The workforce crisis we’re facing is largely down to an astonishing lack of planning.

"All successful organisations rely on long-term workforce planning to meet demand and it’s absurd that we don’t do this for the NHS and social care system.”

Dr Jennifer Burns, president of the British Geriatrics Society, added: “These figures show very clearly the current nationwide shortage of geriatricians - a situation that will only get worse with the predictable rise in the numbers of older people across the UK needing healthcare.

“It is absolutely vital that these fundamental issues around the recruitment, retention, development and support of the workforce are addressed, and that there is a properly-resourced strategy for future needs. The British Geriatrics Society stands with the RCP in strongly supporting the amendment to the Health and Care Bill.”

Care watchdog Healthcare Norfolk echoed concerns about the strains being posed by an increasingly elderly population and more GPs and specialists leaving the profession.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Chief executive Alex Stewart said: "In an area like Norfolk with one of the highest proportions of older people in the country, we do share the national concerns about ensuring forward planning for more mature patients.

"As we move towards greater integration of health and social care, this is a perfect opportunity to track trends and identify where there are likely to be staffing needs in the medium and longer-term.

"Looking at the overall health and social care provision, we know there are gaps, so it is really important that mapping and monitoring remains a key part of strategy and development of meeting Norfolk’s needs."

Analysis

It is plain to see our health system was already struggling under the weight of our growing and ageing population - even before a global pandemic arrived.

As we now begin to learn to live alongside Covid-19 in the same way we do influenza, the other challenges facing the health service will become abundantly clear once more.

It goes without saying that modern medicine is an extraordinary thing, which for centuries has brought life expectancy up and up.

But while this means longer lives and more time to cherish with our loved ones, the challenges it brings also are also clear.

As people live longer, their health care needs inevitably grow too - it sounds callous but those who may in previous generations have died, are living 10 or even 20 years longer.

In the UK, when the NHS was founded way back in 1948, average life expectancy was 66 for men and 70 for women. Now it is 79 for men and 82 for women.

Therefore, their care needs have to be met and for the system to be able to cope with this it desperately needs to be invested in.

Clearly huge strides have been made in the NHS since its infancy, but its growth and investment needs to be compatible with the ageing population.

And likewise, our population is not only ageing - it is growing. So not only is the care system having to care for people for longer, it is having to cope with them in greater number.

This is why it is vitally important that the infrastructure and workforce is allowed to grow with this. It is not sustainable to continue building homes if health centres and professionals are not there to support them.