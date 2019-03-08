Gallery

‘Respect and gratitude’ theme to mental health staff awards night

NSFT Awards 2019.

Dedicated staff who go the extra mile to provide mental health services in Norfolk and Suffolk have been celebrated during an awards ceremony.

NSFT Awards 2019. Partnership Working Award: Compass Schools.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) Putting People First Awards, held on March 21, gave the trust, its patients, carers, and governors the chance to thank individuals and teams for their hard work and commitment.

Awards were presented to staff who were nominated by colleagues in nine categories, while a further two public choice awards were given to individuals who were nominated by patients and carers.

The winners were:

• Partnership working award - Compass Schools;

NSFT Awards 2019. Innovation Award: Green Light Champions.

• Innovation award - Green light champions;

• Unsung hero award (non-clinical) - Liz Keay, freedom to speak up guardian;

• Unsung hero award (clinical) - James Miles, senior mental health practitioner, home treatment team, west Suffolk;

• Special unsung hero award (clinical) - Sue Boucher, assistant practitioner, Bury north integrated delivery team;

NSFT Awards 2019. Public Choice Award (Adult Services): Howard Tidman, Senior Practitioner, Northgate Hospital.

• Public choice award (adult services) - Howard Tidman, senior practitioner, Northgate Hospital;

• Clinical achievement award - Sue Bridges, professional lead (learning disabilities/autism);

• Emerging talent award (non-clinical) - Matthew Day, PMA instructor, St Clements Hospital, Ipswich;

• Emerging talent award (clinical) - Jana Ducarova, staff nurse, secure services, Norwich;

NSFT Awards 2019. Unsung Hero Award (Clinical): James Miles, Senior Mental Health Practitioner, Home Treatment Team, West Suffolk.

• Inspirational leader award - Vanessa Cotter, ward manager, Abbeygate Ward, Wedgwood House, Bury St Edmunds;

• Team of the year award - Recovery College;

• Public choice award (children, families and young people’s services) - Lucy Bellotti, mental health nurse, central Norfolk.

Marie Gabriel, NSFT chair, said: “We were delighted to receive so many fantastic nominations, which reflect the respect and gratitude which so many people feel towards our dedicated staff.

NSFT Awards 2019. Emerging Talent Award (Clinical): Jana Ducarova, Staff Nurse, Secure Services, Norwich

“The awards gave us the perfect opportunity to celebrate the dedication and commitment of our staff, who play such an important part in so many people’s lives.

“They really are an inspiration and shining examples of the high standards of care we aspire to deliver every single day.”

NSFT Awards 2019. Unsung Hero Award (Non-Clinical): Liz Keay, Freedom to Speak Up Guardian.

NSFT Awards 2019. Public Choice Award (Children, Families and Young People's Services): Lucy Bellotti, Mental Health Nurse, CFYP, Central Norfolk.

NSFT Awards 2019. Emerging Talent Award (Non-Clinical): Matthew Day, PMA Instructor, St Clements Hospital, Ipswich.

NSFT Awards 2019. Team of the Year Award: Recovery College.

NSFT Awards 2019. Special Unsung Hero Award (Clinical): Sue Boucher, Assistant Practitioner, Bury North IDT.

NSFT Awards 2019. Clinical Achievement Award: Sue Bridges, Professional Lead (Learning Disabilities/Autism).

NSFT Awards 2019. Clinical Achievement Award winner Sue Bridges gets a hug at the NSFT Putting People First Staff Awards 2019.

NSFT Awards 2019. Inspirational Leader Award: Vanessa Cotter, Ward Manager, Abbeygate Ward, Wedgwood House, Bury St Edmunds.