‘Respect and gratitude’ theme to mental health staff awards night

PUBLISHED: 12:20 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 25 March 2019

NSFT Awards 2019. Celebrations at the NSFT Putting People First Staff Awards 2019. Photo: NSFT

NSFT

NSFT

Dedicated staff who go the extra mile to provide mental health services in Norfolk and Suffolk have been celebrated during an awards ceremony.

NSFT Awards 2019. Partnership Working Award: Compass Schools. Photo: NSFTNSFT Awards 2019. Partnership Working Award: Compass Schools. Photo: NSFT

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) Putting People First Awards, held on March 21, gave the trust, its patients, carers, and governors the chance to thank individuals and teams for their hard work and commitment.

Awards were presented to staff who were nominated by colleagues in nine categories, while a further two public choice awards were given to individuals who were nominated by patients and carers.

The winners were:

• Partnership working award - Compass Schools;

NSFT Awards 2019. Innovation Award: Green Light Champions. Photo: NSFTNSFT Awards 2019. Innovation Award: Green Light Champions. Photo: NSFT

• Innovation award - Green light champions;

• Unsung hero award (non-clinical) - Liz Keay, freedom to speak up guardian;

• Unsung hero award (clinical) - James Miles, senior mental health practitioner, home treatment team, west Suffolk;

• Special unsung hero award (clinical) - Sue Boucher, assistant practitioner, Bury north integrated delivery team;

NSFT Awards 2019. Public Choice Award (Adult Services): Howard Tidman, Senior Practitioner, Northgate Hospital. Photo: NSFTNSFT Awards 2019. Public Choice Award (Adult Services): Howard Tidman, Senior Practitioner, Northgate Hospital. Photo: NSFT

• Public choice award (adult services) - Howard Tidman, senior practitioner, Northgate Hospital;

• Clinical achievement award - Sue Bridges, professional lead (learning disabilities/autism);

• Emerging talent award (non-clinical) - Matthew Day, PMA instructor, St Clements Hospital, Ipswich;

• Emerging talent award (clinical) - Jana Ducarova, staff nurse, secure services, Norwich;

NSFT Awards 2019. Unsung Hero Award (Clinical): James Miles, Senior Mental Health Practitioner, Home Treatment Team, West Suffolk. Photo: NSFTNSFT Awards 2019. Unsung Hero Award (Clinical): James Miles, Senior Mental Health Practitioner, Home Treatment Team, West Suffolk. Photo: NSFT

• Inspirational leader award - Vanessa Cotter, ward manager, Abbeygate Ward, Wedgwood House, Bury St Edmunds;

• Team of the year award - Recovery College;

• Public choice award (children, families and young people’s services) - Lucy Bellotti, mental health nurse, central Norfolk.

Marie Gabriel, NSFT chair, said: “We were delighted to receive so many fantastic nominations, which reflect the respect and gratitude which so many people feel towards our dedicated staff.

NSFT Awards 2019. Emerging Talent Award (Clinical): Jana Ducarova, Staff Nurse, Secure Services, Norwich Photo: NSFTNSFT Awards 2019. Emerging Talent Award (Clinical): Jana Ducarova, Staff Nurse, Secure Services, Norwich Photo: NSFT

“The awards gave us the perfect opportunity to celebrate the dedication and commitment of our staff, who play such an important part in so many people’s lives.

“They really are an inspiration and shining examples of the high standards of care we aspire to deliver every single day.”

NSFT Awards 2019. Unsung Hero Award (Non-Clinical): Liz Keay, Freedom to Speak Up Guardian. Photo: NSFTNSFT Awards 2019. Unsung Hero Award (Non-Clinical): Liz Keay, Freedom to Speak Up Guardian. Photo: NSFT



NSFT Awards 2019. Public Choice Award (Children, Families and Young People�s Services): Lucy Bellotti, Mental Health Nurse, CFYP, Central Norfolk. Photo: NSFTNSFT Awards 2019. Public Choice Award (Children, Families and Young People�s Services): Lucy Bellotti, Mental Health Nurse, CFYP, Central Norfolk. Photo: NSFT

NSFT Awards 2019. Emerging Talent Award (Non-Clinical): Matthew Day, PMA Instructor, St Clements Hospital, Ipswich. Photo: NSFTNSFT Awards 2019. Emerging Talent Award (Non-Clinical): Matthew Day, PMA Instructor, St Clements Hospital, Ipswich. Photo: NSFT

NSFT Awards 2019. Team of the Year Award: Recovery College. Photo: NSFTNSFT Awards 2019. Team of the Year Award: Recovery College. Photo: NSFT

NSFT Awards 2019. Special Unsung Hero Award (Clinical): Sue Boucher, Assistant Practitioner, Bury North IDT. Photo: NSFTNSFT Awards 2019. Special Unsung Hero Award (Clinical): Sue Boucher, Assistant Practitioner, Bury North IDT. Photo: NSFT

NSFT Awards 2019. Clinical Achievement Award: Sue Bridges, Professional Lead (Learning Disabilities/Autism). Photo: NSFTNSFT Awards 2019. Clinical Achievement Award: Sue Bridges, Professional Lead (Learning Disabilities/Autism). Photo: NSFT

NSFT Awards 2019. Clinical Achievement Award winner Sue Bridges gets a hug at the NSFT Putting People First Staff Awards 2019. Photo: NSFTNSFT Awards 2019. Clinical Achievement Award winner Sue Bridges gets a hug at the NSFT Putting People First Staff Awards 2019. Photo: NSFT

NSFT Awards 2019. Inspirational Leader Award: Vanessa Cotter, Ward Manager, Abbeygate Ward, Wedgwood House, Bury St Edmunds. Photo: NSFTNSFT Awards 2019. Inspirational Leader Award: Vanessa Cotter, Ward Manager, Abbeygate Ward, Wedgwood House, Bury St Edmunds. Photo: NSFT



NSFT Awards 2019. Winners and finalists at the NSFT Putting People First Staff Awards 2019. Photo: NSFTNSFT Awards 2019. Winners and finalists at the NSFT Putting People First Staff Awards 2019. Photo: NSFT

