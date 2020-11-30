Hospital staff could soon be given home testing kits for coronavirus

Published: 4:19 PM November 30, 2020

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, where staff could soon be given home testing kits for Covid-19 - Credit: Ian Burt

Staff at a Norfolk hospital will soon be able to test themselves at home for coronavirus.

In a report to the ruling board of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn, which meets on Tuesday, chief executive Caroline Shaw says it is also planning for the nationwide roll-out of a vaccine for Covid-19.

"Over the last few weeks, we have been working closely with regional and national colleagues to introduce lateral flow, or home testing, for all patient-facing staff," she says.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"This will mean all patient-facing staff will need to test themselves at home every two to three days. It’s hoped that this will reduce any inadvertent transmission between staff and patients and add another layer of protection.

"We have also been asked to look at how we can support both the staff and community to roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccine imminently. We are working through these plans and I will share a more comprehensive update in my next board paper in January 2021."

Some 39 coronavirus patients are being treated at the QEH. A report to the board by the hospital's chief operating officer Denise Smith says as of November 23, it had treated some 571 patients who had tested positive for Covid-19. Of those, 345 have recovered, 14 are still recovering on the wards and 173 have died.

The report adds while visiting has been cut back, end of life patients, the vulnerable and those living with dementia are allowed one visitor a day.

"As a trust we are reviewing the visiting status weekly, but this position is unlikely to change in the near future," the report goes on. "Compassionate visiting via handheld devices and daily calls to families remains in place and we are reviewing our response and usage daily."

Ms Shaw's report said some 87pc of patient-facing staff have been vaccinated against the flu – the highest percentage in the region. She added: "This is fantastic news as the flu jab will help to protect both our patients and staff."