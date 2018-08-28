Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk care home worker thought safeguarding law meant ‘always being nice to people’

PUBLISHED: 16:24 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 23 January 2019

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham. Photo by Mark Bullimore

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Archant Norfolk

A member of staff at an inadequate north Norfolk care home thought legislation intended to safeguard vulnerable residents meant “always being nice to people”, a report revealed.

Staff at St Nicholas Care Home, in Sheringham, were found to “not always treat people with respect”, in a report rating it inadequate.

But the firm who run the home say the findings are due to a “period of instability” after a manager quit the home.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), who visited the home unannounced last year said: “Not all of the staff inspectors spoke to had a good understanding of the Mental Capacity Act (MCA).”

They added: “One member of staff thought that the MCA meant ‘always being nice to people’.

Pictured, St Nicholas Care Home, in Sheringham. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPSPictured, St Nicholas Care Home, in Sheringham. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

“We heard one member of staff speaking in a curt way... saying ‘stop that’ [and] one person’s relative told us that staff shouted at their family member once.”

READ MORE: Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

The report also found people’s dignity was not always upheld at the home; care records were not always updated; and staff were not responsive to people’s needs.

At an earlier inspection the home was found to require improvement, but during the visit in November 2018, inspectors found standards had fallen.

They found safety risks at the home including: pressure ulcers; medicine safety audits not being handled properly; out-of-date records; and unreported accidents including unexplained bruising.

While some people said they felt safe at the home, staff’s concerns were not always shared with the appropriate authorities, and the home was described as cold, unclean and having an odour.

Inspectors described a “lack of processes” to monitor safety and noted “no steps had been taken to address concerns”.

Shelina Rudd, director of ADR Care Homes, said: “We are naturally concerned and disappointed with the findings of this report.

“We believe this follows a period of manager instability after the resignation of a manager.

“We have taken steps to remedy the situation through the appointment of outside consultants who are working with us at St Nicholas House to make significant changes to the management structure and day-to-day operations.

“We have and continue to invest significantly in improving the facilities and we are expanding the team at St Nicholas House, in order to deliver our vision for its turnaround.”

She added: “We have put in place measures to prevent these issues reoccurring and we are committed to implementing person-centric approaches to have a positive impact on our residents’ care.

“We will continue to work with the CQC to ensure good standards are consistently achieved and are confident of a good report when we are re-assessed.

“We are dedicated to providing compassionate, individual care and that is, as always, our priority.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Builder who took £1,500 from woman for work he never started walks away from court unpunished

File photo. Builder Stuart Otter, from Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Santander closes three high street banks in Norfolk

Santander closes banks across the East of England. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Why To Kill a Mockingbird has been cancelled at Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ex-Norwich City player found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Mercy nightclub

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Birmingham and Blades – The PinkUn Show #165 LIVE and interactive

The latest edition of The PinkUn Show reflects on Norwich City's Birmingham win and prepares for a huge clash with Sheffield United.

‘He always put others before himself’ - tributes to Taverham Nursery Centre owner who has died

Roy_Drane_obituary

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

David Hannant: It’s all a matter of time when it comes to Derby Day

Time to work on the kick-off for the East Anglian derby while
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists