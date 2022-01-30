'Enthusiastic and energetic' - St John manager is stepping down
- Credit: Supplied
An "enthusiastic and energetic" manager for St John Ambulance, whose hard work was recognised by the High Sherriff, is stepping down.
Christopher Levis, from Norwich, joined St John Ambulance in 2009 while he was studying at the University of East Anglia.
He was acknowledged by Norfolk High Sherriff Michael Gurney for his valuable service to the community.
Mr Levis became district manager in 2014 and led the charity during the pandemic, attracting over 340 new volunteers and supporting vaccination centres across the county.
A spokesperson for St John Ambulance said: "Chris has been a trusted, effective and popular district manager in Norfolk for several years.
"He has inspired both adult and younger members by his enthusiasm and energy.
"He has been an absolute pleasure to work with, is kind and thoughtful, never loses his cool and is always positive."
Most Read
- 1 Teen stabbed to death in Norwich named by police
- 2 11 schools that taught some of Norfolk's most famous faces
- 3 Take a trip around Pleasurewood Hills' abandoned sister park
- 4 Police remain on scene after man stabbed to death in Norwich
- 5 Military aircraft to conduct flypast over East Anglia
- 6 Neighbours 'shock' at teen's murder in Norwich
- 7 Flood warnings and alerts issued across Norfolk and Waveney
- 8 If you can eat café's huge 'gutbuster' breakfast you get it for free
- 9 Murder inquiry launched after teenager stabbed to death in Norwich
- 10 Woman strangled and threatened with knives by partner
Mr Levis works for the National Trust at Felbrigg Hall.
He will remain with the Norfolk St John Priory Group to advise on property matters and help with recruitment of new volunteers.