St John Ambulance in need of volunteers for new centre

St John Ambulance is in need of more adult volunteers to support its activities with young people in Norwich.

The charity has opened a new youth centre in Norwich and is looking for adult volunteers to help the youngsters.

Badgers are the youngest St John Ambulance volunteers, aged between seven and 10 years old, and work towards achieving their Super Badger Award.

To support this recruitment drive, an open evening is taking place on February 28 from 6pm to 7.15pm at the St John Ambulance building in King Street in Norwich.

Badger Sett manager Alice Stenner said: ‘We’re really thrilled to have the opportunity to open a new Badger sett in central Norwich and we’re hoping to encourage local families to enrol their children.

“By joining our youth team, adult volunteers will be helping create a safe, inclusive, open environment where young people can learn important life skills, including first aid.

For more information go to www.sja.org.uk.