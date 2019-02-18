Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

St John Ambulance in need of volunteers for new centre

18 February, 2019 - 15:47
St John Ambulance is looking for volunteers Picture: James Bass

St John Ambulance is looking for volunteers Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2013

St John Ambulance is in need of more adult volunteers to support its activities with young people in Norwich.

St John Ambulance is calling for more adult volunteers to help youngsters in Norwich. Picture: St John AmbulanceSt John Ambulance is calling for more adult volunteers to help youngsters in Norwich. Picture: St John Ambulance

The charity has opened a new youth centre in Norwich and is looking for adult volunteers to help the youngsters.

Badgers are the youngest St John Ambulance volunteers, aged between seven and 10 years old, and work towards achieving their Super Badger Award.

To support this recruitment drive, an open evening is taking place on February 28 from 6pm to 7.15pm at the St John Ambulance building in King Street in Norwich.

Badger Sett manager Alice Stenner said: ‘We’re really thrilled to have the opportunity to open a new Badger sett in central Norwich and we’re hoping to encourage local families to enrol their children.

“By joining our youth team, adult volunteers will be helping create a safe, inclusive, open environment where young people can learn important life skills, including first aid.

For more information go to www.sja.org.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

Acle Straight dualling could start in 2023

Acle Straight near Halvergate. Picture: Nick Butcher

Multiple roadworks cause disruption in town

Disruption in Diss on Monday afternoon as multiple roadworks including on Victoria Road, Stanley Road, and Denmark Hill impact on rush hour traffic. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Have your say on the future of the county’s fire service

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service is asking the public for their views on its performance. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists