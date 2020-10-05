Search

School closes sixth form after third student tests positive for Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 09:32 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 05 October 2020

Springwood High School has closed its sixth form after a student tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: Matthew Usher

Sixth formers have been told to stay at home today after another positive test for Covid-19 at a Norfolk high school.

Last week, 72 students and a teacher were sent home to self isolate at Springwood High School in King’s Lynn.

Some 65 Year 8 pupils and three teachers were told to isolate the week before.

Today the school said it had closed its sixth form after a student tested positive over the weekend.

Andy Johnson, executive headteacher, said the student was asymptomatic and that staff at Springwood were this morning ascertaining the number of students and staff who were in close proximity to them.

These students and staff members will be told to remain at home and isolate with the rest of the sixth form returning on Tuesday.

An e-mail to parents sent on Sunday said: “We have been advised today of a positive Covid-19 result.

“Until we are able to identify any possible close contacts all Springwood sixth form students should remain at home tomorrow.

“You will be able to return on Tuesday, October 6, unless we contact you directly on Monday. Work will be set online.”

All 65 Year 8 students who were told to isolate following the first confirmed case at Springwood have returned to school today. None displayed symptoms or tested positive for coronavirus.

Springwood is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, which is made up of four high schools and seven infant, junior and prmary schools.

They include Snettisham primary, where nine children and three teachers were told to stay at home and isolate on Thursday after a pupil tested positive.

