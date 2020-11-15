Search

Almost 300 high school pupils told to stay home from Monday

PUBLISHED: 17:17 15 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 15 November 2020

Springwood High School, where Year 10 pupils have been told to stay home from Monday Picture: Ian Burt

Springwood High School, where Year 10 pupils have been told to stay home from Monday Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

Almost 300 Year 10 students at a Norfolk high school are being told to stay at home for two weeks from tomorrow.

It comes after the west of the county saw coronavirus cases continue to rise last week.

Springwood High School in King’s Lynn said it had decided to close to an entire year group after a number of pupils tested positive.

Andy Johnson, its executive headteacher, said the decision was taken following a meeting between the school, Norfolk County Council and Public Health England.

“We’ve made this decision to create a ‘circuit break’ within Year 10 following a number of cases in the year group, some of which have now been linked,” he said.

“There has also been a rapidly rising number of cases within the King’s Lynn area in recent days and this has been reflected in particular within the Year 10 cohort.”

All 280 Year 10 students have been told to follow their normal curriculum at home and will be expected to attend virtual lessons and complete work online. The students will return to school on Monday, November 30.

Mr Johnson added: “In addition to the closure of Year 10, all staff who teach the year group will also be tested for Covid-19 during the next few days. The rest of the school population should continue to attend as usual.”

On Thursday Springwood confirmed a Year 10 student, a teacher and a Year Seven pupil had all received positive tests after displaying symptoms.

Nine staff, and 68 students - 40 from Year 10 and 28 from Year 7 - have been told to isolate at home following advice from Public Health England.

It followed four confirmed cases during the previous week that led to 83 students and 10 staff being told to isolate.

Three cases in September and October led to 178 students and seven members of staff being told to isolate at home. All have since returned to school after testing negative following their isolation at home.

Parents and pupils have been urged to observe social distancing at school gates after a increase in coronavirus cases in King’s Lynn and the surrounding area.

