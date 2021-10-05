News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lucky winners at bingo event vow to donate prize money to hospital

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:04 PM October 5, 2021   
Julie Sherwood, head of resourcing and workforce at the QEH, spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Julie Sherwood, head of resourcing and workforce at the QEH, spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Eastern Regional Reception. - Credit: Ian Sherwood

A Norfolk couple who were among the winners at a charity bingo event have vowed to donate their prize money to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Ian and Julie Sherwood, from Sporle, near Swaffham were in Manchester this week for the Conservative conference as part of Mr Sherwood's role as a Conservative political agent for South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss MP and North West Norfolk MP James Wild.

Ian and Julie Sherwood will donate their Bingo Association winnings to the QEH's Charitable Fund.

Ian and Julie Sherwood will donate their Bingo Association winnings to the QEH's Charitable Fund. - Credit: Ian Sherwood

The couple attended the Eastern Regional Reception, where Mrs Sherwood spoke with prime minister Boris Johnson, before attending the conference Bingo Association event on Monday, October 4 where they won £250 each for a good cause.

They both decided to donate their combined winnings to the QEH's Charitable Fund.

Mrs Sherwood, head of resourcing and workforce at the King's Lynn hospital, said: "I know that items bought from charitable funds make a real difference to patients' lives."

Ian Sherwood won game four at the Bingo Association event and will donate the £250 charity winning's to the QEH.

Ian Sherwood won game four at the Bingo Association event and will donate the £250 charity winning's to the QEH. - Credit: Ian Sherwood

Julie Sherwood won game three at the Bingo Association event and will donate the £250 charity winning's to the QEH.

Julie Sherwood won game three at the Bingo Association event and will donate the £250 charity winning's to the QEH. - Credit: Ian Sherwood

You may also want to watch:

Mr Sherwood added: “I know how hard our local QEH has worked during the pandemic and the tremendous respect local people have for our local NHS, there was no question in my mind we had to double that donation to £500."

QEH King's Lynn
King's Lynn News

