Lucky winners at bingo event vow to donate prize money to hospital
A Norfolk couple who were among the winners at a charity bingo event have vowed to donate their prize money to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Ian and Julie Sherwood, from Sporle, near Swaffham were in Manchester this week for the Conservative conference as part of Mr Sherwood's role as a Conservative political agent for South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss MP and North West Norfolk MP James Wild.
The couple attended the Eastern Regional Reception, where Mrs Sherwood spoke with prime minister Boris Johnson, before attending the conference Bingo Association event on Monday, October 4 where they won £250 each for a good cause.
They both decided to donate their combined winnings to the QEH's Charitable Fund.
Mrs Sherwood, head of resourcing and workforce at the King's Lynn hospital, said: "I know that items bought from charitable funds make a real difference to patients' lives."
Mr Sherwood added: “I know how hard our local QEH has worked during the pandemic and the tremendous respect local people have for our local NHS, there was no question in my mind we had to double that donation to £500."
