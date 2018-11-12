Search

Norwich hospital praised for monitoring joint replacements

12 November, 2018 - 15:35
Spire Norwich Hospital. Photo: Spire

Spire Norwich Hospital. Photo: Spire

Spire

Spire Norwich Hospital is celebrating after being named as a National Joint Registry (NJR) Quality Data Provider after successfully completing a national programme of local data audits.

The NJR monitors the performance of hip, knee, ankle, elbow and shoulder joint replacement operations to improve clinical outcomes for the benefit of patients, clinicians and industry.

The registry collects high quality orthopaedic data in order to provide evidence to support patient safety, standards in quality of care, and overall cost effectiveness in joint replacement surgery. To achieve the award, hospitals were required to meet a series of six ambitious targets during the 2016/17 financial year.

Louise Sokalsky head of clinical services at Spire Norwich Hospital said: “Improving patient safety is of the upmost importance and something all staff take very seriously.“

