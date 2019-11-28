Video

Special birthday planned a year after girl's heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

Esme Lambert in hospitall. Photo: Supplied by the family Go fund me

The family of brave girl with brain cancer are planning a special third birthday party for her after a difficult year of chemotherapy.

From left, mum Wendy Lambert with family, Lillie, 8, Esmé 2, dad Aaron, Sienna 5 and Jordan, 15. Picture: Supplied by the family From left, mum Wendy Lambert with family, Lillie, 8, Esmé 2, dad Aaron, Sienna 5 and Jordan, 15. Picture: Supplied by the family

Swaffham couple Wendy, 33, and Aaron Lambert, 34, are hoping their daughter Esmé will be well enough to leave hospital for a week's break in Suffolk to celebrate her birthday on December 3.

Mr Lambert said: "This time last year Esmé was in hospital and we had no idea what the future held, it was all a bit of whirlwind and a blur. We had just been told our daughter had cancer, she was recovering from a major eight-hour operation to remove a brain tumour, and we were embarking on a 56-week course of intensive chemotherapy.

"We gave Esmé a Moana cake because she loved the film, but she didn't have the energy to really enjoy it, or celebrate her birthday.

"A lot has happened in the past year and she has come through some very difficult treatment without complaint. We are so proud of her, she is just such a joy and a bundle of fun and she deserves a very special birthday and a huge fuss made over her."

Wendy Lambert with daughter Esme, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018. Picture: Supplied by the family Wendy Lambert with daughter Esme, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018. Picture: Supplied by the family

Mrs Lambert said: "Last year our world was tipped upside down. The look on the doctor's face when they delivered the news that Esmé had cancer will never leave our memories.

"We feared the worst but the amazing surgeons at Addenbrooke's removed 100pc of the tumour."

Mr Lambert said hopes were high Esmé could finish her chemo early next year and could look forward to a brighter future.

He said: "We still have a bit to go, we are now on our fifth chemotherapy cycle of seven and Esmé has coped remarkably well. If she hadn't lost her hair, you wouldn't notice she was ill. She drinks and eats well and she has loads of energy, so much so, we have to chase her down the corridor with her IV pump still attached."

Esme Lambert with her parents. Photo: Lambert Family Esme Lambert with her parents. Photo: Lambert Family

Last year, Mr and Mrs Lambert nominated Esmé for the Cancer Research UK for Children and Young People Star Awards, which celebrate the strength shown by youngsters who have been diagnosed with and treated for cancer.

They are now encouraging other families to nominate their own 'stars' in the run-up to Christmas.

Every child nominated receives a trophy, £50 TK Maxx gift card, t-shirt and certificate. For more information about the awards visit cruk.org/childrenandyoungpeople, and to support Esmé's family visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-little-esme.

Wendy Lambert with daughter Esme, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018. Picture: Supplied by the family Wendy Lambert with daughter Esme, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018. Picture: Supplied by the family

