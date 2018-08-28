Search

Advanced search

Sparkling snowflakes to light up Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

PUBLISHED: 11:51 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:51 22 November 2018

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Archant © 2018

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will be illuminated with twinkling displays of snowflakes for the first time ever from 5.30pm on Thursday, December 6, when the official switch-on will take place at the hospital’s Christmas Fair.

This is the first year that the hospital will have a display of sparkling snowflakes around the plaza and the hospital charity hopes to make this an annual event which will provide Christmas cheer to patients, staff and members of the public alike.

This year there will be 30 snowflakes illuminating the front plaza over the festive period and this have been made possible by the support for the N&N Hospitals Charity from Octagon Heathcare Ltd and Serco Ltd.

The charity hopes that in future years the snowflakes will grow as companies from across the region will be invited to sponsor a snowflake with the proceeds going to support the hospital charity.

Kevin Page, general manager of Octagon Heathcare Ltd, said: “We were delighted to help the N&N Hospital Charity with this project.

“We hope that this year’s display will be enjoyed by everyone visiting the hospital, and in future years will raise money as each snowflake is sponsored.’’

Louise Cook, head of fundraising at the hospital, added: “We are so grateful to Octagon Heathcare Ltd and Serco Ltd for enabling us to provide our first snowflakes, a display which we hope will bring a smile to everyone when they see the lights.

“We also appreciate the work that Cozens (UK) Ltd have undertaken to install the lights. We hope that the number of snowflakes will grow each year and that companies will wish to be involved and sponsor a snowflake.

“This idea has been used by other hospitals in the country to support their hospital charities and we hope that Norfolk businesses will embrace this for 2019. In the meantime we wish everyone a happy Christmas and peaceful New Year.’’

To find out more about the N&N Hospital Charity please visit www.nnuhcharity.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Political tide turns in north Norfolk as vote of no confidence is carried against leadership

Former North Norfolk District Council leader John Lee (left) and new leader Sarah Butikofer (right) Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Updated Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry in Thetford. Picture: Lorna Willis

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

12 highlights at Norwich Cathedral this Christmas

Messiah by Candleight at Norwich Credit: Paul Hurst

Night-mare - police kept busy as eight horses escape

Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast