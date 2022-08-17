Blood scandal victim vows to fight on after £100k payments agreed

Contaminated blood victim, Michelle Tolley of Sparham, who is playing a large part in the public inquiry into the scandal, pictured with her dog, Poppy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A Norfolk grandmother who contracted Hepatitis-C after receiving contaminated blood has vowed to continue her fight for justice - even after the government agreed to make £100,000 interim payments to scandal victims.

Michelle Tolley, from Sparham, said she is certain there are many more victims of the failings, which saw thousands of people given infected blood during transfusions during the 1970s and 80s.

Mrs Tolley received two blood transfusions between 1987 and 1991 but did not learn of her Hepatitis diagnosis until 2015 - and has become a staunch campaigner for victims of the scandal ever since.

After the government confirmed that thousands of people affected by the scandal would receive interim payments of £100,000 in compensation, Mrs Tolley vowed to continue her campaigning for fellow victims.

She said: "This is a positive step forward and shows that the government is now serious about the scandal after four long decades.

"But there will be people out there who still do not realise they have been affected - this is a historical scandal which was allowed to continue for years."

The 57-year-old set up the Contaminated Whole Blood UK Facebook support group to connect with other victims and has been working with the Hepatitis-C Trust through her campaigning too.

She added: "The campaign will continue long after the inquiry - I will continue to fight for people who have lost their parents or their children through this scandal as they should be included in this too.

"I do eventually want closure, as this has taken over my life, but I can not stop fighting until there is justice for everybody affected by this - even those who currently do not realise they are."

Announcing the payments, prime minister Boris Johnson said: "While nothing can make up for the pain and suffering endured by those affected by this tragic injustice, we are taking action to do right by victims and those who have tragically lost their partners by making sure they receive these interim payments as quickly as possible.

"We will continue to stand by all those impacted by this horrific tragedy, and I want to personally pay tribute to all those who have so determinedly fought for justice."

In England, payments are expected to be made by the end of October, with the decision coming following recommendations from Sir Brian Langstaff.

A public inquiry into the scandal, to which Mrs Tolley has been a key contributor, continues in London.







