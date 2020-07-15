Search

Advanced search

Video

Two leisure centres in south Norfolk to reopen - but pool will remain closed

PUBLISHED: 15:12 15 July 2020

Wymondham Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown, but its pool will stay closed until August. Picture: Archant

Wymondham Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown, but its pool will stay closed until August. Picture: Archant

Two of south Norfolk’s main leisure centres are set to reopen, although swimmers will have to wait for use of a popular pool.

Long Stratton Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Paul Harrison PhotographyLong Stratton Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Paul Harrison Photography

The government’s culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, announced last week that leisure centres, gyms and indoor pools would be permitted to reopen from July 25.

All south Norfolk centres have been closed since March 17, six days prior to prime minister Boris Johnson announcing a nationwide lockdown.

And Wymondham and Long Stratton Leisure Centres are among the facilities returning at the earliest available opportunity, opening their gyms and for classes next Saturday.

Diss Leisure Centre will stay closed until September 2020. Picture: ArchantDiss Leisure Centre will stay closed until September 2020. Picture: Archant

South Norfolk Council’s facilities at Kett’s Park in Wymondham and Framingham Earl will also reopen from July 25.

However, the swimming pool at Wymondham will not reopen until August 10.

All gym and class sessions will be 75 minutes long and must be pre-booked, allowing for thorough cleaning to take place.

Diss Leisure Centre will not reopen until mid-September after major planned improvement work was brought forward, preventing the centre from having to close again later in the year.

Soft play areas at all facilities will not reopen until further government advice has been provided.

South Norfolk councillor Alison Thomas said: “We are really looking forward to getting our leisure centres open again and I would like to thank the staff for the incredible work they have done to make sure our customers will be as safe as possible.

“It’s important that our members can exercise with confidence knowing that we have done all we can to protect them.

“A report from an independent inspector has called our preparations outstanding and we now look forward to welcoming our members back and getting back to normal as soon as possible.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Brave dad uses baseball bat to fight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary

Cyclist injured after being knocked off bike by driver ‘screaming through car window’

Cyclist Alastair Barrows suffered two broken teeth and facial cuts which needed stitches in the incident. Picture: Alastair Barrows

New bus company to take over long-running city centre service

One of the First Eastern Counties' Pink Line buses in action in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family man gives up IT career to focus on selling home-made hot sauces

Graham Heard with his hot sauce Rocketship, made at Aylsham Town Hall Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘People will suffer terribly’ – Thursford’s cancellation to hit tourism sector hard

A 'hoedown barn' number will be part of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2019. Picture: THURSFORD

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclist injured after being knocked off bike by driver ‘screaming through car window’

Cyclist Alastair Barrows suffered two broken teeth and facial cuts which needed stitches in the incident. Picture: Alastair Barrows

Wetherspoon pub criticised over failing to collect details to support NHS Test and Trace

The Queen of Iceni re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Developers make fresh bid to build new flats at former eyesore pub site

A 3D visualisation of how the extended scheme at Shoemakers Court could look. Pic: Studio 35

New bus company to take over long-running city centre service

One of the First Eastern Counties' Pink Line buses in action in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brave dad uses baseball bat to fight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary