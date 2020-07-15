Video

Two leisure centres in south Norfolk to reopen - but pool will remain closed

Wymondham Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown, but its pool will stay closed until August. Picture: Archant

Two of south Norfolk’s main leisure centres are set to reopen, although swimmers will have to wait for use of a popular pool.

Long Stratton Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Paul Harrison Photography Long Stratton Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Paul Harrison Photography

The government’s culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, announced last week that leisure centres, gyms and indoor pools would be permitted to reopen from July 25.

All south Norfolk centres have been closed since March 17, six days prior to prime minister Boris Johnson announcing a nationwide lockdown.

And Wymondham and Long Stratton Leisure Centres are among the facilities returning at the earliest available opportunity, opening their gyms and for classes next Saturday.

Diss Leisure Centre will stay closed until September 2020. Picture: Archant Diss Leisure Centre will stay closed until September 2020. Picture: Archant

South Norfolk Council’s facilities at Kett’s Park in Wymondham and Framingham Earl will also reopen from July 25.

However, the swimming pool at Wymondham will not reopen until August 10.

All gym and class sessions will be 75 minutes long and must be pre-booked, allowing for thorough cleaning to take place.

Diss Leisure Centre will not reopen until mid-September after major planned improvement work was brought forward, preventing the centre from having to close again later in the year.

Soft play areas at all facilities will not reopen until further government advice has been provided.

South Norfolk councillor Alison Thomas said: “We are really looking forward to getting our leisure centres open again and I would like to thank the staff for the incredible work they have done to make sure our customers will be as safe as possible.

“It’s important that our members can exercise with confidence knowing that we have done all we can to protect them.

“A report from an independent inspector has called our preparations outstanding and we now look forward to welcoming our members back and getting back to normal as soon as possible.”