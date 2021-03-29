Area's Covid rate in single figures for first time since summer

Published: 7:54 AM March 29, 2021 Updated: 8:40 AM March 29, 2021

Falling confirmed coronavirus cases has seen one area of Norfolk record its lowest rate since last summer, the latest data has revealed.

Public Health England figures show South Norfolk is now the local authority with the lowest rate in the county and was now down to single figures per 100,000 people for the seven days up to March 23.

However four of Norfolk’s seven areas recorded slightly increased rates.

Breckland continues to rise due to the outbreak at Wayland prison with the ward of Wayland, Ellingham & Great Hockham accounting for 48 of the 120 cases in the local authority in the last seven days.

More Covid restrictions were lifted on Monday allowing people to meet outside and play some sports with the "stay at home" mantra replaced with a new message of "stay local".

In total Breckland saw 85.7 cases per 100,000 over the period compared with 56.4 in the previous seven days.

South Norfolk is now the local authority with the lowest rate in the county and was now down to single figures per 100,000 people. - Credit: PA

Though rates remain very low Broadland saw a 23pc increase to 35.9 cases per 100,000, while North Norfolk saw a 18pc rise to 19.1 per 100,000. In Norwich rates were up 11pc to 34.1 per 100,000.

Other areas saw falling cases with the biggest drop seen in Great Yarmouth where the rate was down to just 12.1 per 100,000, while in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk rates were down by a quarter to 42.3 per 100,000.

Only one out of 15 areas in South Norfolk; two out of 14 in North Norfolk and zero out of 13 in Great Yarmouth have recorded more than two cases in the last seven days.

Across the county, 73 out of 110 areas - or two-thirds - have recorded less than three cases in the seven days up to March 23.

A total of 28,330,452 Covid-19 vaccinations had taken place in England up to March 27, according to NHS England data, including first and second doses, which is a rise of 568,728 on the previous day.

But the Government said a further 19 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 126,592.

60pc of the adult population in Norfolk and Waveney have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. - Credit: PA

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 3,862 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

It brings the total to 4,333,042.