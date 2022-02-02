Son's frustration at hospital radio silence over father, 94

A worried son has spoken of his frustration at having to wait almost 48 hours after his father was admitted to hospital before finding out what his condition was.

Ralph Stone, who lives in Hill Grove care home in Cringleford, was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Monday having been taken unwell earlier that day.

However, despite repeated attempts to find out from the hospital how his father was, his son Kris did not hear from staff there until Wednesday afternoon, when he was finally told he was in "good spirits".

The same issues were experienced by staff at the care home, who were also unable to contact anybody relevant at the hospital until also receiving a call back on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Stone, 62 of Barnham Broome, said: "It was really frustrating and really upsetting - my father was told three months ago that he only had a few days left to live and he fought through that, but is very vulnerable.

"I tried ringing the main hospital switchboard, I tried ringing the ward directly and I wasn't able to speak to anybody who knows a thing about it.

"I wasn't able to sleep a wink after he went into hospital. All I wanted to know is how he was."

Mr Stone estimates he made more than 15 attempts to telephone the hospital, with visiting restrictions preventing him from going to find out in person. His father, who lives with dementia, was being cared for in the Mattishall ward.

The hospital does allow loved ones to make telephone contact for updates on patients, although it asks that only one family member get in touch for this purpose. This will normally be the patient's next of kin, who is nominated by the patient.

The hospital also has a Patient Advice and Liaison Service.

Sandra Hanley, owner of Hill Grove care home, said: "I understand Kris's frustration but equally I understand just how tremendous the pressure the entire health care system and the NHS is having to cope with at the minute is.

"I know Kris cares deeply about his father and we too care about all of our residents. I would be devastated if I could not find out about my father, but I do also understand just how busy the hospital is."

A spokesman for the hospital said: "We are very sorry to hear of Mr Stone’s frustrations and our Patient Advice and Liaison Service is looking into his concerns to provide an update as soon as possible.

"Our clinical teams continue to be extremely busy and we are introducing Family Liaison Officers onto our inpatient wards to provide extra support and an additional link between wards and families."



