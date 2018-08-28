Search

Advanced search
Video

‘Something needs to be done’ - parents’ call to action after Cromer mental health meeting

PUBLISHED: 11:20 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:20 04 December 2018

(L-R): North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb, Martin Booth from the TUC, and a spokesperson from the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk spoke at a meeting in Cromer. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

(L-R): North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb, Martin Booth from the TUC, and a spokesperson from the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk spoke at a meeting in Cromer. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Archant

Bereaved parents highlighted a number of “vile and sad” suicides in Cromer following a meeting to discuss the mental health “crisis in north Norfolk and beyond”.

Campaigners, an MP and concerned residents attended a “packed” meeting in Cromer on Friday, November 30, which organisers said was “prompted by a series of desperate tragedies”.

After the meeting at Cromer Methodist Church, which lasted more than two hours, the parents of Nyall Brown, who took his own life in May this year, spoke about a lack of mental health services.

Mearl Brown, Nyall’s father, said: “It’s a vile thing that’s happening after the sad events in the town.”

Tracey Brown, Nyall’s mother, said: “It would be nice to know something is going to be done.”

Nyall Brown. Photo: Picture: Mearl BrownNyall Brown. Photo: Picture: Mearl Brown

She added people at the meeting were talking about “things that were happening four years ago”, and said: “We can’t wait another four years. If we’re talking about it, something needs to be done.”

READ MORE: Is ‘remote, awful and inhumane’ mental health support in north Norfolk behind a spate of young men’s deaths?

Speaking after the meeting, a spokesperson for the Save Mental Health Services campaign said there had been a “spate of deaths of people who should have been able to rely on mental health services in north Norfolk”.

He added: “[We] want to create a decent, humane mental health system in Norfolk and Suffolk.”

Adam Brown, who took his own life in June this year, in Cromer. Picture: Brown familyAdam Brown, who took his own life in June this year, in Cromer. Picture: Brown family

And North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb said there were “concerns about services locally” and he was “constantly contacted by families who feel they’ve been let down”.

Commenting on the region’s mental health trust’s recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) report, Mr Lamb said he believed the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) had “reached the end of the road”.

He added: “Morale is at rock bottom; staff are in a bad state and require leadership and a fresh start.

“We now need to look at splitting up Norfolk from Suffolk”.

Antek Lejk, chief executive of NSFT, said: “We are disappointed with the CQC’s findings, but fully accept their report.

“Our priorities now will be to resolve ongoing issues around access to services, waiting lists, care planning and staffing levels, while also making sure we have the right systems in place to ensure patient safety at all times.

“We remain committed to making changes so our services provide safe, effective care for everyone in Norfolk and Suffolk.”

He added: “We are determined to get things right.”

The free Samaritans helpline can be accessed by calling 116 123 from anywhere in the UK.

READ MORE: Grieving parents and mental health campaigners launch fight for services in north Norfolk

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich man charged after banana skin thrown at striker during Arsenal v Tottenham match

Four men have been charged - including a Norwich man - after a banana skin was thrown at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collins outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich man jailed after admitting killing ‘fun-loving’ father-to-be in crash

Ricardas Taraska. PIC: Supplied by Cambridge Constabulary.

Video Apache Attack Helicopter lands on school playing field

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Norwich restaurant selling off cheap meals via food waste app

If these products aren't sold they become available to

Road reopens after being blocked due to driver flipping car onto roof

A car flipped onto its roof on Wareham Road, between Wighton and Wells. Picture: North Norfolk Police

Romanian restaurant set to open in Norwich

Olimpia Sadler, pictured, has applied to open a Romanian restaurant on Dereham Road in Norwich. The city council has granted the application.

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Dereham’s Todd Cantwell has earned his place in the spotlight at Norwich City

Todd Cantwell made his mark in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Besiktas deal for Nelson Oliveira is news to Norwich City

Norwich City have not accepted an offer from Besiktas for Nelson Oliveira Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast