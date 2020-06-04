Search

Visitors to west Norfolk coast urged to stay safe

PUBLISHED: 09:27 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:27 04 June 2020

Crowds flock to Hunstanton on a sunny day. Visitors have been urged to observe social distancing Picture: Chris Bishop

Visitors to the coast are being warned to stay safe by washing their hands and following social distancing guidelines.

A sign which would normally advertise events at Hunstanton now carries a coronavirus warning Picture: Chris BishopA sign which would normally advertise events at Hunstanton now carries a coronavirus warning Picture: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk council has put a wash basin at Heacham North Beach and is installing another at Heacham South Beach. Other measures are in place to enable visitors to access beaches safely.

Stuart Dark, the council’s cabinet Member for emergency planning, said: “When travelling restrictions were eased earlier in May we knew people would choose to come and visit the beautiful coast around west Norfolk.

“Although we did not actively encourage day trippers we wanted to make it safe for visitors who choose to come here while also keeping it safe for residents who live in our coastal communities and minimise the impact on them.

“Signage was placed around Heacham North and South beaches, as well as Hunstanton, reminding visitors to follow social distancing guidance and to keep two metres apart where possible. In addition the path from the Cliff Top car park to the beach in Hunstanton has been widened and external wash basins placed in the resort.

A sign warning visitors to stay safe on the cliff tops at Hunstanton Picture: Chris BishopA sign warning visitors to stay safe on the cliff tops at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

“Car parks are open, so that visitors can get in, get parked and easily get to the beach, promenade and The Green with as little affect as possible on the local community. There is also a one-way system on the ramps to and from the beach for pedestrians to use to maintain social distancing.”

Council officers have been patrolling the coastline from Brancaster to Hunstanton, Heacham and Snettisham each weekend to help vendors and ensure social distancing occurs.

Mr Dark said: “If people choose to come to West Norfolk we want to create a safe environment for visitors and residents to reduce the risk of infection. I ask that all tourists respect local residents and stick to Government guidance which includes limiting contact with others, keeping your distance if you go out, two metres where possible, and washing your hands regularly.”

Many retail and leisure outlets remain closed, including the chalets in Hunstanton. No entertainment has been booked for The Green.

The council said public toilets are open, but people are advised that maintaining social distancing in public toilets is virtually impossible. It warns visitors may wish to take this risk into account when deciding whether to travel.

