Primary school pupils and teachers sent home after child tests positive for Covid-19

Nine children and three teachers have been sent home to isolate after a primary school pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

A pupil at Snettisham Primary was tested for coronavirus on Wednesday after showing symptoms the previous day.

Executive head Louise Jackson said after consultation with Public Health England, three members of staff and nine children had been sent home to isolate until Tuesday, October 13.

“The children and staff who were in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for Covid-19 have been asked to stay at home,” Ms Jackson said.

“But the rest of the school remains open and all our other students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

Parents have been advised that lessons at home will continue each day for those isolating with daily English, Maths and foundation subjects from Snettisham Primary’s curriculum.

Ms Jackson said the pupil’s class was being deep cleaned.

Pupils have also been reminded of the importance of washing their hands and using hand sanitizer.

She added: “We know that parents may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.”

It comes a day after 76 sixth formers and a teacher were told to self isolate at Springwood High School, in King’s Lynn.