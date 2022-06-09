What would a hike in tobacco age limit mean for Norfolk people?

The age limit on buying tobacco products could be raised by one ever year - Credit: IAN BURT

Hiking age restrictions on cigarettes could be a big step towards an entirely smoke-free society, local experts have said.

Smokefree Norfolk and the region's public health director have welcomed a government clampdown on the smoking habit announced this week.

The measure is being touted as one of a number of changes being put forward in a bid to stamp out the habit once and for all by 2030.

Nationwide review.

An independent review setting out a raft of recommendations to help curb smoking has been published this week.

Led by Dr Javed Khan, the former chief executive of Banardo's, the review looked at different ways of eventually eradicating smoking once and for all.

Among these is a call for the age of sale to be raised from 18 by one year every year until eventually tobacco is prohibited for everyone in the country.

This suggestion has been welcomed by public health leaders and those who support people in giving up the habit.

James Wade, operations manager of Smokefree Norfolk, said: "I think this would be a great step forwards. The more things that can reduce the number of young people taking up the habit the better.

"By increasing the age year-on-year it will make it harder for people to take it up at a young age and try it to begin with."

The review also calls of vaping to be promoted as a "swap to stop tool" and encourages the government increase investment into preventative measures by £125m per year.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health has also welcomed the report, describing it as "an important milestone".

She said: "The impacts on health of smoking and tobacco are substantial and we currently invest in a range of services.

"More investment means we could further develop these services, work with partners like the NHS and improve the health and wellbeing of Norfolk residents."

The New Zealand experiment

The age limit measure echoes an approach already being taken in New Zealand.

The antipodean nation announced the approach in December of last year, as part of its own crackdown on smoking.

Known as the "tobacco-free generation" policy, it will mean that nobody born in the country after 2008 will ever be able to legally purchase tobacco products.

While the measure was applauded by some, others feared it could produce a black market for tobacco.

In announcing the policy, New Zealand became the first nation worldwide to take the approach.

The picture in Norfolk now

Mr Wade said there is a growing trend of people looking to quit smoking, with more than 9,000 people referred to Smokefree Norfolk's services in the last financial year.

However, it is estimated that there are still 44,935 children in Norfolk living with an adult who smokes, increasing the likelihood of them too becoming smokers.

Mr Wade, though, said the habit has become less and less prevalent in years gone by, with several past measures proving successful.

He said: "I think the smoking ban [introduced in 2007] is the one that had the biggest impact, but there have also been several other successful measures.

"The increasing cost of smoking is also a big motivating factor for people who want to give up - they just can not afford to carry on. A packet of cigarettes now costs well over £10, depending on the brand, which is as much as it has ever been.

"Plain branding on packets has also been very effective as it has taken away a trigger for people who have given up.

"Lots has been done to make smoking less attractive in the 17 years I have been working in this field and the more measures the better.

"I genuinely believe we are definitely moving towards a smoke-free society."

The Covid effect

Mr Wade added that one more surprising factor in cutting down on cigarettes had been the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said worries around the virus had led to more people seeking help to give up.

He said: "Because Covid is a respiratory disease, it really got more and more people thinking about their health and how smoking could affect that.

"People worried that if they were to catch Covid, the fact they were smokers would make it have an even bigger effect on them - so we have seen an increase in the self-referrals the past two years."

Analysis

It is clear that smoking is far, far less prevalent now than it ever has been - its harms are better known and better understood.

Even as recently as the tail end of last century it was difficult to turn a corner without seeing a cigarette brand advertised - be it on the television, on a billboard or emblazoned across a Formula One racing car.

Nonetheless, a completely smoke-free society still seems a far way off, so it is plain to see why measures like this are being considered.

Like any matter of a health persuasion, prevention is far more effective than a cure and making it more difficult and less attractive for new smokers to emerge is a good way to go.

Long gone are the days of smoking being promoted as being fashionable or even beneficial to health - as it once was.

But clearly, just an absence of positive promotion for the habit is not enough - so the more work promoting its negative effects and disincentivising the better.