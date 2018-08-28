Search

Woman loses four stone ahead of wedding after being told she could face ‘serious health issues’

PUBLISHED: 12:02 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:02 11 December 2018

Leigh Thorpe from Watton in Norfolk who lost four stone ahead of her wedding. Picture: Leigh Thorpe

Leigh Thorpe from Watton in Norfolk who lost four stone ahead of her wedding. Picture: Leigh Thorpe

Archant

A Norfolk woman lost more than four stone ahead of her wedding after being told she would have serious health issues if she did not lose weight.

Leigh Thorpe from Watton in Norfolk who lost four stone ahead of her wedding. Picture: Leigh Thorpe

Leigh Thorpe, 27 and a teaching assistant from Watton, had struggled with her weight for several years after the birth of her daughter, and said she was spending her days hiding away feeling unhappy and miserable under loose baggy clothes.

Then, she was told by health professionals she would face serious health issues if she did not take steps to lose weight after years of making excuses to avoid exercise.

That was the straw that broke the camel’s back and with her wedding day rapidly approaching, Mrs Thorpe joined Slimming World.

She said: “I would often say if I didn’t lose enough weight I didn’t want to walk down the aisle. I was worried about what people would think and say about me on my wedding day.

“I was directed to a small rail at the back of the store where they kept the plus size dresses. I was mortified and only had a very limited choice and didn’t feel I would ever find the dress that I was dreaming about.”

She added: “A year later after following Slimming World and over four stone lighter I went back to the store and was told I could choose any dress in their stock.

“That day I said yes to the dress and I was finally getting excited for the wedding with three months to go.”

Mrs Thorpe’s wedding was held in Italy, with all her family and friends there to see the bride walk down the aisle.

She said: “I felt incredible and loved my dress which really did mean so much! We had the perfect day and half of that feeling was from feeling comfortable in my own skin.

But it was not just the wedding that was improved by Mrs Thorpe’s weight loss.

“For the first time in four years I have had the confidence to wear jeans,” she said.

“I no longer worry about weight limits for activities with my daughter and I feel so much happier in myself and I am ready to make amazing memories with my family.”

