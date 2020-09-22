‘My own dad didn’t recognise me’ - Man reveals incredible lockdown weight loss

Adriam Bussey has surprised friends and family with his lockdown weightloss transformation Picture: supplied by Adrian Bussey Archant

A man has revealed his impressive lockdown transformation to family and friends who had not seen a single snap of him during his weight loss journey.

Adrian Bussey decided to keep his new slim self under wraps during a six month regime which saw him commit to the gym for a year and join Slimming World.

The 48-year-old said friends had walked past him in street and he barely recognised himself when he caught a glimpse of his new trim shape in a shop window.

And this week on his “final reveal” trip to visit family and friends he said his own dad didn’t recognise him, thinking he was the man from the council to fix his thermostat when he turned up at a distance on the doorstep.

Mr Bussey, who hails from Belton, said he had been big all his life and imagined he would stay that way.

But while others piled on the pounds during the pandemic, the enforced time at home away from restaurants, pubs, and barbecue invites had helped him stick to his eating plan.

The prospect of a “final reveal” also kept him motivated, he said.

After six months he had lost more than six stone and was now down to the weight he was when he left Oriel High School in Gorleston at 16.

“My confidence is amazing,” he said.

“When you walk down the street you think you are big and then you catch yourself in a reflection and it sinks in.

“I have always been big and I just found Slimming World four or five weeks before lockdown.

“Being inside and in control of what I was eating meant the weight just came off and I just thought ‘I’m not going to let anyone know’.

At his biggest he was 25 stone.

He now weighs around 14.5 stone and still has a way to go to get to his “happy weight” of about 13.5 stone.

The weight loss has also seen him shed his type 2 diabetes.

“Before lockdown I lost about a stone and that was the incentive,” he added.

“If I had joined three weeks later it would not have worked and I would have said it wasn’t the right time.”

Mr Bussey and his wife Sonya moved to the Stirling area of Scotland after enjoying happy holidays there around ten years ago.

He comes home around four times a year to see family and friends in Belton, Gorleston and Bradwell and this week surprised them with his impressive weight loss.

Proud of his weight loss he hoped his story would inspire others to turn themselves around.

“It was as if I went into hibernation and came out a new, fitter man,” he said.