Mum reaches 8 stone weight loss goal during lockdown

Kimi Storey before she joined Slimming World. Photo: Kimi Storey Kimi Storey

A mum from Beccles achieved a remarkable Slimming World mile stone during lockdown.

Kimi Storey before and after losing weight. Photo: Kimi Storey Kimi Storey before and after losing weight. Photo: Kimi Storey

Kimi Storey, 34, who started her slimming journey less than one year ago continued to lose weight despite the challenges of the coronavirus lockdown and achieved Slimming World’s eight stone award.

Mrs Storey said: “When lockdown first happened I was worried about how I was going to manage to continue to lose weight.

“But with the support of the group and carrying on I have been able to achieve my eight stone award less than a year after walking through the door for the first time.”

Local slimming groups have adapted to the pandemic restrictions by hosting virtual meetings, and many other members have had success with this new way of working.

Kimi after losing weight. Photo: Kimi Storey Kimi after losing weight. Photo: Kimi Storey

Consultant Abby Earl from Beccles, who runs the group Mrs Storey attends, has lost almost two stone in seven weeks.

Miss Earl said: “The group is getting the same support as previously but just now it’s changed to a virtual service.

“In one week alone the group lost an incredible combined total of 103lb.”

Abby Earl before and after. Photo: Abby Earl Abby Earl before and after. Photo: Abby Earl

The Caister Slimming World group, run by Sharron Clifton-Brown, has also had success over recent weeks with the help of virtual meetings.

Her member Amanda Day, 39, has lost four stone in the last four months - much of which has been in lockdown.

She said: “I cannot wait for Covid-19 to pass where I can go out and share my new figure with confidence with family and friends.

“I know moving forward I will not be the one taking all the photos but the one in them all.”

Amanda Day before and after. Photo: Amanda Day Amanda Day before and after. Photo: Amanda Day

Slimming World consultants said continued support for their groups was especially important at this time as being overweight has been shown to increase risk factor for needing hospital treatment if you contract coronavirus.