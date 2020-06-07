Search

Advanced search

Mum reaches 8 stone weight loss goal during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:55 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 07 June 2020

Kimi Storey before she joined Slimming World. Photo: Kimi Storey

Kimi Storey before she joined Slimming World. Photo: Kimi Storey

Kimi Storey

A mum from Beccles achieved a remarkable Slimming World mile stone during lockdown.

Kimi Storey before and after losing weight. Photo: Kimi StoreyKimi Storey before and after losing weight. Photo: Kimi Storey

Kimi Storey, 34, who started her slimming journey less than one year ago continued to lose weight despite the challenges of the coronavirus lockdown and achieved Slimming World’s eight stone award.

Mrs Storey said: “When lockdown first happened I was worried about how I was going to manage to continue to lose weight.

“But with the support of the group and carrying on I have been able to achieve my eight stone award less than a year after walking through the door for the first time.”

Local slimming groups have adapted to the pandemic restrictions by hosting virtual meetings, and many other members have had success with this new way of working.

Kimi after losing weight. Photo: Kimi StoreyKimi after losing weight. Photo: Kimi Storey

Consultant Abby Earl from Beccles, who runs the group Mrs Storey attends, has lost almost two stone in seven weeks.

Miss Earl said: “The group is getting the same support as previously but just now it’s changed to a virtual service.

“In one week alone the group lost an incredible combined total of 103lb.”

READ MORE: Lose weight during lockdown? 54-year-old proves it’s possible

Abby Earl before and after. Photo: Abby EarlAbby Earl before and after. Photo: Abby Earl

The Caister Slimming World group, run by Sharron Clifton-Brown, has also had success over recent weeks with the help of virtual meetings.

Her member Amanda Day, 39, has lost four stone in the last four months - much of which has been in lockdown.

She said: “I cannot wait for Covid-19 to pass where I can go out and share my new figure with confidence with family and friends.

“I know moving forward I will not be the one taking all the photos but the one in them all.”

Amanda Day before and after. Photo: Amanda DayAmanda Day before and after. Photo: Amanda Day

Slimming World consultants said continued support for their groups was especially important at this time as being overweight has been shown to increase risk factor for needing hospital treatment if you contract coronavirus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Prosecutor explains why he charged Love Island presenter Caroline Flack

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in Feburary. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick

This nurse has been living in a Campervan in a hospital car park to help out during Covid-19

Ros McManus with her VW campervan at the back of the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Ros McManus

See inside: this £1m home in Norfolk is like ‘something out of a film set’

Siennabelles in Taverham is on the market for �1m. Picture: Michael Palmer/Fine & Country

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Woman arrested over city tower block death released on bail

Floral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where a man fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David Hannant

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Woman arrested after man falls to death from tower block

Police were called to Normandie Towers in Norwich on Friday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

See inside: this £1m home in Norfolk is like ‘something out of a film set’

Siennabelles in Taverham is on the market for �1m. Picture: Michael Palmer/Fine & Country

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This nurse has been living in a Campervan in a hospital car park to help out during Covid-19

Ros McManus with her VW campervan at the back of the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Ros McManus

Town’s historic Guildhall set to become heritage hub

The Guildhall in Thetford is set to become a heritage hub. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Mum reaches 8 stone weight loss goal during lockdown

Kimi Storey before she joined Slimming World. Photo: Kimi Storey

‘I felt a real obligation to Norwich City’ - Former City striker on why he stayed after relegation

Dean Ashton has explained why he decided to stay at Norwich City following relegation. Picture: Action Images / Alex Morton Livepic

UEA student’s birthday balloon still inflated - 21 years after his birth

Zachary Starr, with the balloon that was bought for him on the day he was born - and still has 21 years later. Picture: Louise Starr
Drive 24