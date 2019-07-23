Search

It may be hot, but is sleeping with the fan on bad for you?

23 July, 2019 - 17:15
Is it bad for you to sleep with a fan on? Photo: Getty Images

Archant

Most people's first thought when the heat kicks in is to reach for an electric fan.

But even though the nights are sweltering and about to get even hotter, there are a few things to bear in mind before you doze off in a stream of cool air.

You might wake up with aches, sniffles and dry skin.

These are the ways in which sleeping with a fan on can be bad for your health:

-It can result in sore muscles

Sleeping with a fan on can cause you to wake up with sore muscles because a concentration of cold air on your body through the night can make them tense and cramp, especially those in the face and neck.

If you're waking up with a stiff neck this could be why.

-It can irritate sinuses

If you're experiencing sinus headaches and blockages, you might find the symptoms relieved if you cut down on fan use.

It's also advisable to make sure your fan blades aren't collecting dust, as dust particles will be circulated into the room when the fan is switched on.

-It's not good for allergies

Similarly, keeping a fan on all night can also be bad news for those suffering with allergies, asthma or hay fever.

This is because as the fan moves air around a room it can cause dust and pollen to enter your sinuses - which may already be negatively affected by the constant stream of cold air.

-It's bad for your skin and eyes

One of the ways prolonged fan exposure can be damaging is by drying out your skin and eyes.

This can be countered by diligent moisturising but those with skin conditions should take extra care.

