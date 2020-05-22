Search

Six new coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

PUBLISHED: 16:50 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 22 May 2020

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

Six more patients who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Norfolk’s hospitals.

It has been confirmed two patients have died after contracting Covid-19 at each of the county’s three hospitals - the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the Queen Elizabeth in King’s Lynn and the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

At the NNUH, a man and a woman, both in their 70s and with underlying health conditions, died after falling ill with the virus.

A man in his 80s and another man in his 50s died from coronavirus at the QEH, while the James Paget University Hospital also reported two deaths.

In total, 357 people have died coronavirus-related deaths in the county’s hospitals, 134 at the QEH, 116 at NNUH and 107 at the James Paget.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

Meawhile, in the UK across all settings yesterday there a total of 3,287 new confirmed cases bringing the total to 254,195.

The UK death toll is now 36,393 - up 351 on the previous day.

