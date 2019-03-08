Search

MP calls on those in mental health crisis to share experiences at special meeting

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 29 October 2019

Norman Lamb pictured at his home in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norman Lamb pictured at his home in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Those in mental health crisis in north Norfolk are being encouraged to share their views and experiences at a special meeting. Mental health support has been a major talking point in north Norfolk and the trust which oversees most of it, the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), has been rated inadequate for a third year running.

MP Sir Norman Lamb has spoken of his fondness for the pier. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodMP Sir Norman Lamb has spoken of his fondness for the pier. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

North Norfolk MP Sir Norman Lamb, along with the chief executive on the NSFT, Jonathan Warren, and the chair of NSFT, Marie Gabriel, will now host an event to discuss how support for those experiencing mental health crisis can be improved.

Mr Warren, said: "Marie and I were very happy to accept this invitation from Sir Norman and we look forward to hearing people's views and working together to support people in mental health crisis.

"We have been having conversations like this with service users, carers, staff and other stakeholders for several months and the meeting in Cromer is another opportunity for people to share their experiences and ideas for improvement and for us to share our strategy to deliver high-quality, safe and consistent care."

Norman Lamb. Picture: ArchantNorman Lamb. Picture: Archant

READ MORE: 'It destroys lives' - Teen's dismay at 18-month mental health delay

In September 2018, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found "significant concerns" when it inspected NSFT, including patients harming themselves and taking overdoses while waiting to be seen.

When inspectors from the CQC visited the trust last year they found more than 630 children and young people were waiting for treatment; that figure has now fallen but is still 462.

In October last year, this newspaper reported about the deaths of two young men who took their lives in Cromer, and how their parents, a GP and a campaigner called the system 'remote, awful and inhumane.'

Now, the one hour public meeting will open the conversation of how NSFT can improve, to people who are experiencing mental health issues.

Sir Norman said: "I'd encourage anyone with such experiences to attend."

The meeting will be held at Cromer Parish Hall on Church Street between 11.45am - 12.45pm on Friday, November 1.

For more information email: norman.lamb.mp@parliament.uk

