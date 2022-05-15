Family's desperate appeal to bring hospitalised father home from Cambodia

Richard Kiddle, right, with grandchildren Freddie and Magnus and ex-wife Sue Sheens - Credit: Tracey Goodyer

The family of a Norfolk man who is in critical condition in a Cambodian hospital have launched a desperate appeal to bring him home.

Retired electrician Richard Kiddle is currently being treated in the Asian country after suffering from a brain haemorrhage and haemorrhagic stroke at the start of the month.

The 69-year-old has been in hospital for two weeks and after being told his insurance did not cover his treatment, his family in England pooled together to help him.

Richard Kiddle with daughters, Heidi, Tracey and Tanya and ex-wife Sue Sheers - Credit: Tracey Goodyer

The family had planned to repatriate the man who was born and bred in Silfield, near Wymondham, so he could receive his treatment at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Having already paid around £16,000 in medical fees and the cost of bringing him home, the family was able to arrange Mr Kiddle's flights and secure him a place on the stroke ward at the NNUH.

But in the days leading up to his flight, Mr Kiddle's health deteriorated - catching pneumonia and going into septic shock - meaning he was no longer medically cleared to fly.

Richard Kiddle, top left, with his three daughters, ex-wife and grandson Freddie - Credit: Tracey Goodyer

Now, the only way the family can bring him home is via air ambulance - a journey which will cost around £85,000.

Having already exhausted all the financial options available to them his three daughters, Tanya Korteling, Tracey Goodyer and Heidi Kiddle, have turned to crowdfunding in the hopes of raising the money to bring their father home.

Mother-of-two Mrs Goodyer, who lives in Trowse and is expecting her third child in October, said: "This really is our last resort - we feel like we're faced with an impossible ethical situation but we feel we have nowhere else to turn.

Richard Kiddle, centre back, with family - Credit: Tracey Goodyer

"We lost our mum after a long battle with cancer in July last year. I'm pregnant with my third child and my sister is expecting her first. We can't bear the thought that they may never meet their grandad.

"We've been told the next 72 hours are critical for him and he may not pull through, but if we can't find a way of getting him back to England he'll have to be sent to his home in Cambodia and left to die. We have no other option."

To donate, search for Heidi Kiddle on Go Fund Me.

How did Richard come to live in Cambodia?

Richard Kiddle with then two-year-old grandson Magnus, now six - Credit: Tracey Goodyer

In 2020, in between Covid lockdowns, Mr Kiddle moved to Cambodia after meeting his now partner Sreveyn while visiting daughter Tanya, who was living in the country at the time.

Ms Korteling has since moved to Greece.

Mrs Goodyer said of her father: "He is such a philosophical man who always sees the best in people.

"He loved a party and loved to have fun and had moved out to Cambodia to enjoy his retirement.

"He is such a kind, gentle person and everyone who he spoke to loved him.

"He is an only child and lived in the same ramshackle cottage in Silfield that has been in our family for 300 years."

He has three daughters and two grandchildren, eight-year-old Freddie and six-year-old Magnus, with two more due to be born in October.