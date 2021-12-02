News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Aviva introduces Covid tests for Christmas parties

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 10:47 AM December 2, 2021
A Christmas Party

A virus expert has said people might want to think carefully about whether to attend Christmas parties given the emergence of the Omicron variant. - Credit: PA

The insurance firm Aviva, which employs around 5,000 staff in Norwich, is among many businesses introducing guidelines for office Christmas parties, to guard against the spread of the Omicron variant.

The company is asking workers to take a Covid test on the morning of their celebrations, and is advising people to wear masks.

"We're very aware that, as we head into December, people's thoughts turn to festive celebrations," a spokesman said. "Events can continue, but we are asking colleagues to take a lateral flow test on the morning of the event, and wear face coverings as appropriate."

Many large firms are also restricting their work parties to 'team' events, to restrict their size and limit the potential for spreading Covid.

The government has said there is no need to cancel Christmas parties, despite the emergence of the Omicron variant. However, many businesses and staff are already changing their plans.

According to a survey of 2,000 office workers commissioned by Covid testing company Prenetics, about 52% of UK workplaces have decided not to hold a Christmas office party this year.

Meanwhile, George Freeman, the Mid Norfolk MP and business minister, said it was a matter for individual companies, but that larger firms might want to consider cancelling festive gatherings.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues
  2. 2 Weather warning issued as wintry showers expected to cause icy conditions
  3. 3 Teenager admits stabbing three people in Norwich city centre
  1. 4 'Oh God almighty, this woman!' - Zoom council meeting descends into chaos
  2. 5 Man stopped 504 people from getting jabs after gluing vaccine centre locks
  3. 6 Boss 'gutted' after scenes cut from Ed Balls' Who Do You Think You Are?
  4. 7 MP 'not concerned' about single Omicron case in north Norfolk
  5. 8 Tributes paid to much-loved family man who died in A143 crash
  6. 9 Case of Omicron Covid variant confirmed in north Norfolk
  7. 10 OPINION: Delight when 'all you can eat' restaurants get their comeuppance

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Individual businesses, in the end, have to make judgments on what is appropriate internally.

"It slightly depends on the nature of the business. For many small businesses, four or five staff, who are working together every day anyway, gathering to have a drink isn't a big step up in risk.

"But some companies might normally bring hundreds of people in from around the world to a big party, and they may decide, this year, is that sensible given the pandemic and given where we are?

George Freeman MP

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

"In the end, I think business people know how to make those decisions. The government has set out clear guidance."

In an interview with LBC Radio, Mr Freeman said he was cancelling his own staff party this year.

There has been a "sharp series of cancellations" in Christmas parties since the emergence of the Omicron variant, according to the executive chairman of a major ad agency.

Sir Martin Sorrell, of S4Capital, said there is "extreme" uncertainty.

Asked if they were cancelling office parties, he told the BBC Radio Four Today programme: "It's not so much what we're doing as what we see our clients doing and other people.

"The answer is they are doing that, they are cancelling, (there has) been quite a sharp series of cancellations since this happened just, what, three, four, five days ago.

"We have been through this before with Delta and the previous variants, so you would have thought the Government would be a little bit more prepared for what may or may not happen in terms of scenario planning."

Coronavirus
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wymondham College has become the first school in Norfolk to ever win an award at the National Teaching Awards.

Norfolk college named best secondary school in the UK

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Proposals for Vauxhall Roundabout in Great Yarmouth

Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Serious accident in Downham Market today.

Man arrested after passenger dies in Old Buckenham crash

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The B1077 near to the junction of Fen Street between Attleborough and Old Buckenham.

‘This was our worst nightmare’: Locals shock after man dies in crash

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon