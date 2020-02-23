'True warrior' hopes for wedding, family holiday and seeing Mrs Brown's Boys in bucket list fundraiser

Tiffany Peel, from Shipdham, has launched a £5,000 fundraiser towards her wishes after doctors said her treatment for the acute myeloid leukaemia could only prolong her life. Picture: Tiffany Peel/Tiffany Peel's family Tiffany Peel/Tiffany Peel's family

A young woman is hoping to raise money to achieve her bucket list after receiving the devastating blow that her leukaemia is incurable.

Tiffany Peel, from Shipdham, has launched a £5,000 fundraiser towards her wishes after doctors said her treatment for the acute myeloid leukaemia could only prolong her life.

The 25-year-old has made a list of "wishes to do before she leaves the Earth", including marrying her partner Cy, going on holiday with her family, sky diving and watching the BBC One sitcom Mrs Brown's Boys live.

She hopes to also go to the theatre, the seaside and have a special day with her loved ones.

Miss Peel said: "It would mean so much to me to achieve and complete my last wishes/bucket list. I would be literally so overwhelmed you wouldn't believe.

"I have had lots of bad news through my journey and I have strangely enough got used to accepting it all, as to be honest you haven't got a choice. Crying/screaming/shouting does help sometimes but if you kept doing that you would just feel more awful that you do in the first place that you are told."

She was diagnosed in April 2018 and underwent intense chemotherapy which resulted in her being put into remission.

Later that year, she began treatment again through infusions and treated with medicine imported from America.

In September 2019, she was told she had relapsed before a liver biopsy showed an inflammation was causing her organ to die.

She continued treatment and earlier this month was told by consultants her leukaemia was not curative and was chemotherapy resistant. She has opted to continue treatment to prolong her life.

Despite her treatment, Miss Peel has founded the Cancer Warriors Unite charity and makes packs for poorly patients and delivers them personally to give others in hospital what they need during their stay.

Miss Peel said: "Even thought I'm unwell I find enjoyment making these and seeing people smile when they receive a cancer pack. And it keeps my mind off me for a change."�

The Go Fund Me page said money raised will be used for her end of life wishes and funeral costs.

People who wish to donate a service or voucher can email cancerwarriorsunite@gmail.com

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/Tiffanyslastwishes to donate towards the fundraiser.